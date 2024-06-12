New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: DL Timmy Horne
The New York Giants defensive line is shifting to a four-man front, and the interior defensive tackles will be a major factor in the success of the entire defense.
We know Dexter Lawrence II will be the main focus on the interior, and hopefully, he will still play nose guard.
However, the question that needs to be answered is, who will be his running mate inside at the 3-technique, and who will back him up?
Enter Timmy Horne, who is looking to be among the answers. Horne is a 6-4, 323-pound defensive tackle who can serve as a gap stuffer and space eater against the run.
While he does not provide much pass-rushing upside, that won't be his value. His job will be to eat up blocks so the linebackers can run free and make tackles.
He must show that he can be a dominant A-gap presence that can displace the line of scrimmage and force runners to stop their feet or adjust their path.
The difficult thing is that you will likely not see his impact on the stat sheet. His best chance to make the roster is to be a defensive lead blocker for the linebackers behind him.
Horne's problem is one that many players will face when trying to make this roster: The Giants have many options at defensive tackle and few spots.
The Giants have Jordon Riley, who flashed potential as a rookie last season, and D.J. Davidson, a Giants draft pick two seasons ago, competing to back up Lawrence.
Both also seem to be more dynamic pass rushers than Horne. Their athleticism will give them the inside track to be the replacements who give the defense something similar to Lawrence's.
Horne has not shown that he can provide that, and that might be what ultimately keeps him off this roster.
TIMMY HORNE, DT
Height: 6-4
Weight: 323 lbs.
Exp: 3
School: Kansas State
How Acquired: FA-23
2023 in Review
Horne started 2023 on the Atlanta Falcons roster. He was coming off a 2022 rookie year, during which he played in 17 games and even recorded five starts. That season, he had 23 tackles, including 14 solo stops. He also added a pass breakup.
Despite breaking into the two-deep and earning starts the year before, 2023 saw him only active for three of the first 14 games of the Falcons season. During those three games, he took 24, 26, and 35 percent of the overall defensive snaps. He totaled four tackles and one pass breakup.
With Dexter Lawrence dealing with injuries last season, the Giants needed to add depth, so they signed Horne off the Falcons practice squad. He had been inactive since week 10, and when he signed, he was immediately elevated to the active roster for Big Blue’s first game against Philadelphia.
He played seven snaps against the Eagles and did not record any stats. That was his final active game of the season as he finished out the stretch with New York.
- Miss a 2024 Giants Training Camp profile? We've got them all archived for you here.
Contract/Cap Info
Horne signed a two-year, $1.855 million contract with the New York Giants, an average annual salary of $927,500. In 2024, Horne will earn a base salary of $985,000 while carrying a cap hit of $985,000. In 2025, Horne will be a restricted free agent.
2024 Preview
Horne is a throwback to the gap-plugging, run-stuffing nose guards that populated the league in years past. This season he will need to show dominance in the middle when he gets his opportunity but it won't be easy to wrestle reps away from the three other young and talented defensive tackles.
Look for Horne to get his opportunity in run situations. At training camp it means during the inside run period or situational periods (like first and 10 or third and short) he will definitely need to shine brightest. If he can show his value there, he may be able to beat out the other young nose guards.