New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: WR John Jiles
The New York Giants have four receivers who, barring injury or trade, will most likely be on this roster Week 1 of the 2024 season.
That includes this year's first-round pick Malik Nabers, second year speedster Jalin Hyatt, third year slot specialist Wan’Dale Robinson, and the veteran of the bunch Darius Slayton who just had his contract amended to add incentives for the 2024.
That means everybody else is fighting for two, maybe three spots. That's the uphill battle that Division II standout from the University of West Florida John Jiles faces.
Of all of the names that were mentioned, there is no big-bodied receiver in the bunch. There’s a good chance that the Giants will want to keep at least one receiver who fits that description.
Someone who is comfortable on the outside and could operate as a chain mover among all of the explosive elements they have at the position. The incumbent during the Daboll/Schoen era that guy has been Isaiah Hodgins.
They signed Miles Boykin as a big body receiver that may be more a special teams ace but that would eat up a position. There is also Bryce Ford-Wheaton the big receiver out of Virginia, and Chase Cota the big receiver out of Oregon.
These are just the guys built like him, not including Allen Robinson II and the other slot receivers that will be in the running for roster spots. Jiles will need to show the skill that none of those names mentioned have, his ridiculous catch radius.
Of course Jiles will be able to make the team if he shows high-level special teams value to go with his receiving potential but the truth is that will be difficult to show because of all the others that are trying to do the same thing.
He will likely get his shot to show his talent going against the starting defense. He needs to haul in every pass thrown his way regardless of where it is thrown. It is the off-target throws that he pulls down that will endear him to the front office and coaching staff.
They are looking for playmakers who can make the difficult look easy and Jiles is the only guy who has consistently shown that on his collegiate tape. It will be an uphill regardless.
JOHN JILES, WR
Height: 6-4
Weight: 205 lbs.
Exp: R
School: University of West Florida
How Acquired: UDFA-24
2023 in Review
Jiles used his final collegiate season to explode onto the national scene from a division II program. He transferred from Virginia Union to West Florida for his final collegiate season and wasted no time introducing himself in their first game of the season with four receptions for 75 yards that included a 51-yard touchdown reception.
He followed that up with three receptions for 102 yards including a 16-yard and 77-yard touchdown reception. From there, the country knew that he would be a big problem the entire season.
That included a 277-yard three-touchdown performance against North Greenville. He finished the regular season with 66 receptions, 26 touchdowns, and a school record 1255 receiving yards.
Following the season, Jiles' star continued to rise. Emory Hunt of CBS sports rated him as the 12th best small school NFL prospect in the 2024 draft.
He received Associated Press All American second team honors, American Football Coaches Association All American second team honors, as well as first team All Conference honors.
He was invited to the Gridiron Showcase, where he stood out among players from Division I programs. He performed at the NC State pro day and recorded a 4.5 forty-yard dash and 10’6” broad jump.
Contract/Cap Info
Jiles signed a three year, $2.86 million contract that includes a $30,000 signing bonus, $100,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $953,333.
In 2024, Jiles will carry a cap hit of $805,000. If he doesn’t make the roster, he will count for $100,000 in dead cap.
2024 Preview
Jiles will go into training camp far down on the receiver depth chart but he does have hope. There is nobody on the roster built like Jiles that will have an advantage as a receiver.
He has all of the physical tools to be a legitimate X receiver. No other big-bodied receiver will possess more speed than Jiles and none will have the ability to erase an off-target pass like Jiles.
He's going to be able to extend and grab passes from every angle. It feels like he has Inspector Gadget limbs.
He knows how to extend for a pass. He has the athleticism to run an overthrown pass down, jump up to snag a pass that is too high, contort his body to pluck a pass behind him, or dive for a pass throw low and away from him.