New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: What Changes Should Be Made on Defense?

Coach Gene Clemons looks at some tweaks the Giants could be planning on defense in their re-match vs. Minnesota.

As the Giants prepare for their first playoff game since the 2016 season, the defense is tasked with game planning for one of the best offenses in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings are ranked seventh in total points and total yards and there is no doubt that their fans will have U.S. Bank Stadium rocking on Sunday afternoon. It will be the job of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and the Giants defensive braintrust to devise a scheme that will ultimately subdue the energy in that stadium and turn the momentum in favor of Big Blue.

In their Week 16 meeting, the Giants did a relatively good job of disrupting the Vikings offense. They only allowed 353 yards of total offense which is not abnormal for this bend but don’t break defense.

What was abnormal was the 27 points that Minnesota produced. That was almost a full touchdown above the 21.8 points the Giants defense averaged. Through the first three quarters, the defense held the Vikings to 10 points but in the fourth quarter, they gave up 17 points. That included a touchdown and a field goal over their final two possessions.

So what went wrong? Where did the defense fall apart?

Yes, tight end TJ Hockenson had his best game as a Viking hauling in 13 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns, but normally as All Pro receiver Justin Jefferson goes, so goes this offense. The Giants did a relatively good job of bending but not breaking against Jefferson.

Through three quarters the receiver had eight catches for 83 yards and no touchdowns. In the fourth quarter, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins began to link up with Jefferson for critical plays.

By the end of the quarter they connected four times for 50 yards and a touchdown; that includes a 17 yard reception on a third and 11 from their own 41 yard line that resulted in a first down. The conversion put the Vikings in position to kick the game-winning, 61-yard field goal.

The Giants are heading back to Minnesota for a second--and more important--attempt at victory. This time they will welcome back their best defensive back, Xavier McKinney, their best cornerback Adoree Jackson, and one of their best pass rushers in Azeez Ojulari.

This changes the math for the defense and allows them to play coverage far different than they were able to play coverage in their first matchup. The goal for the Giants should be to make the Vikings feel like they must run the ball because the passing matchup does not feel advantageous. In order to do this, the Giants will need to put the line of scrimmage in the hands of the four men they have invested so much in.

Although it is against coach Wink’s nature not to bring pressure, the Giants would be better served to drop seven in coverage and take away the big play ability of the Vikings through the air.

This would make them more vulnerable against the run but a guy like McKinney gives you another sure tackler in the defensive backfield that can come up and minimize any damage occurred on the ground. Jackson also gives the Giants their top cornerback but with all of the experience others have garnered in his absence, it makes the Giants defensive backfield deeper.

This is the game where the Giants' investments need to pay dividends. They used first round picks on defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. They also spent a second round pick on Ojulari and they traded for Leonard Williams, a former first round pick.

These four should allow the Giants to play coverage with nickel or dime personnel. With the Vikings offensive line compromised, especially at center, they will need to dedicate two blockers to combat the All-Pro Lawrence. Ojulari, and Thibodeaux will provide pressure off the edges and Williams will be left one on one with a guard who he can beat with speed or power. If they can provide consistent pressure and speed up Cousins, they can force some bad throws or misreads by the Vikings quarterback.

This first clip shows how effective a four man rush can be even if the Giants don't get a sack. The ability to make a quarterback nervous in the pocket is valuable enough. Cousins is forced to throw into coverage and can not complete passes.

This next play highlights the advantage of a four man rush against the quick pass game and quick screens. The added bonus the Giants have with Ojulari and Thibodeaux is they are both athletic enough to identify a screen pass and change down the receiver to destroy the play.

Behind these four, the defense can devise a multitude of coverage options to try and fool Kirk Cousins or just limit their offense’s ability to be explosive or dynamic. They can frustrate Justin Jefferson with different looks and a multitude of bodies. It also gives them the ability to be physical with TJ Hockenson on and off the line of scrimmage.

Instead of free running space created in areas where blitzing linebackers vacated, he will now need to weave through linebackers and safeties impeding his path. Make the Vikings offense methodically work the ball down the field and score points. Playing seven in coverage would take away many of the throwing lanes that Cousins would normally have and force him to hold on to the ball longer or throw it away.

It is a recipe that fits perfectly with the style of this defense this year. It means corralling a very dangerous Dalvin Cook when he gets into the second level but that is something they have dealt with before.

