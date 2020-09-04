New York Giants Initial 53-man Roster Projection

It was an unusual training camp but overall a productive one, as Giants head coach Joe Judge and his staff were able to get a better sense of what they have on the roster and what they lack.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it’s had on the roster-building process, this year's roster is probably going to have even more of a homegrown feel to it because of the mandatory COVID testing protocols that could delay the availability of a player for almost a week.