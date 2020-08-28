New York Giants Joe Judge Empowering Players To Lead Social Justice Campaign

When Joe Judge took the Giants head coaching job, he knew that one of the things he wanted to have in his locker room was a leadership council consisting of both young and veteran players.

In having assembled a group of leaders who include running back Saquon Barkley, receiver Sterling Shepard, safety Jabrill Peppers, and quarterback Daniel Jones to name a few, Judge not only has a group he can depend on to ensure that the message from the staff makes its way to all corners of the locker room, he also has a group that has embraced his vision of being pillars in the community.