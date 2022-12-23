New York Giants Mailbag: The "Daniel Jones" Edition

There's a lot of feedback on Daniel Jones in this week's mailbag. Let's check in on that and what else our readers have to say.

(From Izzy P.) On the fumble and recovery by Leonard Williams, no one seems to be talking about is if the refs would have let the play go on, as I think they are supposed to do (instead of rushing to blow the whistle), Leonard Williams could have easily gotten up and begun to run with the ball. There didn't seem to be Washington players anywhere near him.

Secondly, why didn't Graham Gano kick the ball into the endzone on that final kickoff? Do you think he wanted to but didn't hit it far enough, or was it intended to fall short and have a return, hoping to pin them deeply?

What's up, Izzy? Unfortunately, your first question wasn't addressed in the pool report (pool reports are conducted by a member of the home team's media). But yes, I agree that the whistle was blown quickly, and I suspect it's because the official that blew the whistle thought the play was dead at that point (remember, the play wasn't initially ruled a fumble recovery).

As for your second question, that kickoff, from what I understand, wasn't intentionally short. The wind was working against them, and kicker Graham Gano, who was trying to get it into the end zone for the touchback, didn't get enough on it. That said, the coverage needs to do a better job--can't be giving up 43-yard kickoff returns at any point in a game.

(From Harlan M.) I have two for you.

1) The Giants have picked up several former Bills with the coach/GM connection. This makes sense. With Kafka coming from the Chiefs, an offensive system that scores aplenty, why haven’t the Giants tapped into any of Kafka’s former players?

2) How can a former Giant be nominated for the Giants Ring of Fame? WR Homer Jones still holds the NFL record for average yards per catch @ 22.3 Average Yards Per Catch. He was the last Giants WR to make the Pro Bowl (1968) for over 40 years (Steve Smith?). He created ‘Spiking’ the football. Arguably the best WR the GMen had until OBJ.

Thanks for the questions, Harlan. I suspect that you see more former Bills players than Chiefs because a) Joe Schoen was involved in scouting them and probably has more information about them, and b) there are more former Bills available than former Chiefs that fit what the Giants want to do.

As for the Ring of Honor, my understanding is that the team has an internal committee that makes those decisions. It's also my understanding that if the fan base makes a compelling enough argument in favor of someone not in the ROH, that committee will consider it. So you might want to make your case directly to that committee regarding Homer Jones.

(From Joel M.) I would like to ask if it is fairly common now to use one’s analytics to look for tendencies one’s opponent's defense might exploit and then consciously go against your tendencies. I am also curious if the Giant scout team can access the analytics to counter-analyze and simulate how the opponent's defense will respond.

Great question, Joel. While I don't know for sure if the Giants have their own analytics that they use--it wouldn't surprise me if they did--I'm sure whatever data they do use is shared in some fashion with the team (including the practice squad players who as far as I know are in the same meetings as the 53-man roster players).

(From Andy S.) If the NY Giants give Daniel Jones a new contract, would it be for maybe three years in the $ 20 million range? If they Franchise, what is the franchise tag right now?

Hi Andy. The projected franchise tag for a quarterback next year is $31.497 million. I do not think the Giants will go down that path with Daniel Jones. I think a three-year deal averaging around $25.5 million per year total cap hit is probably the range Jones's next contract will fall into. And if I'm the Giants, I also include some incentives in that deal, e.g., bonuses, playoff wins, passing yardage, etc., to sweeten the pot.

(From Ed C.) . Do you think the NFL will ever get rid of the block-in-the-back penalty? Keep the block below the waste penalty. It used to be called clipping but eliminated push penalties. And the taunting penalty is dumb too. What's its purpose? For players to be better sportsmen? They're 20+-year-old kids. Let them have fun.

Thanks for the question, Ed. I guess I'd be surprised if the block in the back penalty goes away. It's kind of unfair to be cruising right along, and then suddenly someone pushes you off balance from behind, not giving you a chance to brace yourself for impact, know what I mean?

And I disagree with you about the taunting penalty being stupid. This isn't high school or college. This a job for which guys are being paid to be professional. Act professionally. You want to have fun? Do it in the postgame locker room after a TEAM wins instead of being selfish and hamming it up because YOU made a big play.

Hi James. Thanks for the easy question. Crowder knows the defensive system, and when you're rolling down the stretch and potentially looking at an extended season, it's never a bad thing to have guys around who know the system in case there are injuries.

As for the timing of the Collins move, I firmly believe this has to do with the salary cap space this team has left, which isn't much (a smidge over $2 million as of this writing).

Great question, Eric. I'm not sure if it can be answered right now. I think we will need to see what these remaining games bring. I also think the Giants, with getting Darian Beavers back next year, will probably look to add to that inside linebacker group, so I can't say if Landon Collins is in the plans moving forward. (I hope he is.)

You are too kind. :)

Yes, the Giants can agree to terms with any of their pending free agents before the official start of the new league year. But always remember that it takes two to tango. If I were an NFL UFA, I'd probably want to see my market value before re-signing with a team.

John, I think the Giants, with a few shrewd moves and if they can figure out how to curtail the injury bug, can realistically challenge for first place in the division as soon as next year.

After seeing how the coaching staff has gotten so much out of guys they picked up off the scrap heap, I'm more confident this staff can quickly get anyone up to speed to be competitive.

I think I'd have to pass on your very flattering offer because, as I have said before, I have not done any work of substance on the draft to talk about it right now. Seriously, this team is on the verge of making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. I'd like to enjoy whatever weekly Giants football is left before I have to start studying the draft.

What I can tell you, though, is I think the biggest needs on this team are receiver, inside linebacker, cornerback, and interior offensive line. But again, I don't know how the draft class stacks up in terms of meeting these needs--the class isn't even completed yet as far as I know, as I believe the deadline for the underclassmen to declare isn't until next month.

So please, let's hold the draft questions until AFTER the Giants conclude playing for the year, whenever that is. I promise I'll discuss the draft at that time.

(From Joseph P.) Love your daily podcasts and I watch every single day. It’s nice to see that you are finally warming up to DJ. Remember at the beginning of the year, you said. “If the Giants don’t start at least 2-2, I can see a QB change” ? I ALWAYS had faith in Jones. And Patricia, You probably made that statement before you thought the Giants OL would be rated 31st. And you probably made that statement before you knew that the Giants:

Wouldn’t use Golladay Would trade Toney Would lose Robinson Would lose Shephard Would lose their best receiver Bellanger for several games

And I remember your arguments:

“a good QB brings up the level of play of his teammates”. Well, how else do you explain how a team with the 31st ranked line and dead last ranked receivers, is on the verge of making the playoffs? “DJ has a problem with turnovers”. He has 4 interceptions all year. He is ranked 33rd in interceptions (fewer than any starter who has played every game, and fewer than most QBs who have missed several games.) “he has a bad injury history” Not this year so far. And BTW, the Giants were 4-6 with Jones last year and 0-6 without him.

In summation: “no QB has done more with so little as Daniel Jones has”—Shaun O’Hara

Joseph, thank you for the letter and for being a loyal listener to the podcast. It's not that I didn't have faith in him. I was being realistic about things and where they stood. Remember, I don't have a rooting interest--my job is to offer my best educated takes regardless and to not be a fan girl.

That said, this is why you line up and play the games because you're right--history wasn't on Daniel Jones's side. And I'm glad he's stepped up and grabbed the bull by the horns. I hope he continues to do that to that we don't have to worry about a quarterback change for many more years.

(From Miguel R.) I'm 61 years old and have been a Giant fan since the mid 70s when it was down right ugly....lol. But I've enjoyed 4 superbowls, watching HOF players (like Lawrence Taylor) and rooting for a team where the ownership is committed to a winning tradition.

I've seen all Giants QBs since Craig Morton (1975). In addition, I've seen many QBs that were drafted number one or at least in the 1st round of the NFL draft. With regard to DJ, without a doubt Daniel Jones is more than capable of becoming a top 5 QB in the NFL. (Yes, I said it, top 5).

Here's Why:

1) He is coachable as demonstrated by his improvement this season under Kafta and Daboll. DJ has significantly developed his football IQ. This should continue assuming he will be mentored by Kafta for at least one more season.

2) His commitment to excellence as seen by his work ethic. This will assure he continues to overcome opponent defenses as they adjust to his strengths and weaknesses.

3) Although at times clumsy, his legs are a weapon. This is a new prerequisite for successful QBs.

4) His accuracy is above average.

5) He is having a "good" season without a Plaxico Buress quality receiver. (Think Tua's improvement after the upgrade at WR)

6) Finally, he is "clutch". A quality that you can't buy. You either have it or you don't. He delivers under pressure.

Since I am retired (oh yeah), I watch lots of tape on all QBs in the NFL w/NFL gamepass. There is certainly a double standard being applied to DJ. The NFL talking heads are reticent to praise DJ. In my history as a fan, I've never seen anything like it.

Here is the irony. Other coaches are looking at the tape and several will see DJ's potential and try to snatch him up. It would NOT surprise me if the Giants management found themselves in a bidding war for DJ during the off season. If we lose DJ that doesn't bode well for the next few years.

I don't think Tyrod Taylor can come anywhere close to DJ. And as you pointed out, with the Giants winning their draft position will not afford them a high quality QB prospect in the 2023 draft. Having said that, I believe Joe Schoen will get this right. Joe is too intelligent and resourceful.

Miguel, first, thank you for the kind words and the thoughtful letter. I'm sure there will be some letters that come into next week's mailbag of people who are not Daniel Jones fans, but that aside, I believe the only way this debate gets resolved is if Jones goes on to win some playoff games. I remember Eli Manning went through the same grinder, and it wasn't until he rose to the occasion in the Super Bowl that his harshest critics backed down.

To root against Daniel Jones is, in my opinion, rooting against the team, rooting for it to fail. Is he the long-term answer? We're going to find out, as I don't think the Giants give him more than a three-year commitment if that. And let's hope he wins because if he's winning, the team is winning, and really how can anyone be unhappy about that?

From our family to yours, a very Happy Holiday season to all our readers who are celebrating this time of year. Thank you for being part of Giants Country!

