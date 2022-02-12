New York Giants Mailbag: The "Now What?" Edition

The Giants have their coaching staff set so where do they go from here? We answer some of those questions in this week's mailbag.

From Charles R. - Will the Giants issue an organization chart for the front office, and will the coaching staff do the same when final hires are made.

Charles, in all the years I've covered the team, I don't ever remember receiving or seeing an organization chart. I don't even know if a formal one exists, at least not for public consumption.

As far as the coaching staff goes, usually, the coordinators report directly to the head coach, and then they have different assistants that report to them. But everyone has a dotted line to the head coach, so I don't think an organization chart for the coaching staff is that big of a deal.

What's up, JD? I don't think I'd fret too much about having the scouts who are carried over from Gettleman's era helping with the talent search. I am reasonably confident the coaching staff, Brandon Brown and Joe Schoen, will give them clear direction on what to be looking for. And I believe Schoen and Brown are very much in the middle of the scouting process.

Good question, Tim. I'm not as far along in my knowledge of all the positions just yet--the GM and coaching search set me back a bit. But a couple of names in the draft I have come across include Isaiah Likely from Coastal Carolina and Jeremy Ruckert from Ohio State. I'll probably do an early free agency target list in the coming days, but bear in mind that cap dollars are at a premium.

From Alan B. - One characteristic of a Wink Martindale defense is "stacking the box" Jabril Peppers, when healthy, played his best as a "box safety." Peppers thrives as a run stopper and is an excellent blitzer from the safety position. Is there any chance we can hold onto him? And what is the timetable for him to return from injury?

Hi Alan. I highly doubt Peppers will be back with the Giants in 2022. I don't see them being able to afford him. As for his timetable to return from injury, I don't know where he is in his rehab. I want to think he'll be ready for next year, but again, I don't see him back with the Giants.

From Charlie H. - I know our cap situation is awful. But could we squeeze out some space for a solid OG? I see both Scherff (Commanders) and Norwell (Panthers) are UFAs. Do you think either might be a possibility for Giants?

I doubt it, Charlie. Both are on the wrong side of 30 and had the top two highest APYs last year. I'd rather see the Giants draft a guard and spend on a tackle.

What's up, Andrew? I don't see the Giants making that trade as it would dump $13 million into the dead money ledger. I think Golladay struggled last year for the same reasons Daniel Jones struggled--lack of a solid offensive system. I'd like to see Golladay get one more year and a lot more snaps with Jones before I even think of moving him.

And I wouldn't worry about sending a message about effort. I'm sure Brian Daboll will give everyone a clean slate, and those who don't show effort will be weeded out quickly enough.

What's up, Blake? If Brian Daboll can't make Daniel Jones into a top 15 NFL quarterback, then I think it's time to pull the plug on that experiment. I think up until this point, it's not fair to call him a lost cause since he never really got a fair shake to begin with. I'd like to see what he looks like behind a competent offensive line before removing the benefit of the doubt I'm giving him.

From Rick H. - Could we agree to call the man Don Martindale or Wink Martindale and not both at the same time? We don't read about Brian "Scooter" Daboll or Saquon "Thighs" Barkley.

Rick, unless Martindale states a preference for one or the other, live and let live, as I always say.

