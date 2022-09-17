Skip to main content

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Quick and Easy" Edition

It's a light mailbag this week, but let's see what's inside.

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.

From Donald R: The Giants only used the TE once, if I remember right, in Sunday's Win, the TD pass to Myarick. What gives?

Hi Donald. The game plans vary every week (as they should). One week you might see more reliance on certain personnel, and the following week, that personnel isn't deployed as much. In this case, the Giants won the game, which is the desired bottom line. 

Hi Evan. You never say never, but considering the Giants currently have some injury issues of their own at the moment at receiver, I don't see that happening until they get a better idea of where things stand with Toney and Robinson.

What's good, Derek? Protecting practice squad players was something put in place during the pandemic. With the NFL abandoning all COVID-19 protocols, that rule no longer applies.

What's up, Andrew? Right now, I'm not sure if Toney will play Sunday. He's listed as questionable with a hamstring issue. And hamstrings can be tricky if you don't give them enough time to heal. I'd be concerned about the amount of practice Toney continues to miss. If the coaches can't be assured that he knows how to translate what he learns in the classroom to the field, I can't see him having a huge role on offense.

Thanks for the kind words, Tony. I, too, am glad my hubby and I recovered from COVID. It hit us pretty hard, and we hope never to go through that again. 

The only "change" I see with the handling of player health info is that Brian Daboll is usually a little more tight-lipped than his predecessors. To his credit, he makes sure the media gets the projected practice report on the days it's required before practice, which is what Tom Coughlin used to do. 

That said--and I think this is true of all coaching staff--I wouldn't be stunned if there is far more that goes on behind the scenes with players' health that never makes it to the public.  

Per this web site, you need a permit to park on the Meadowlands property for NFL Events. 

Thanks for the question. Daniel Jones's future is still to be determined. It's only been one game under this new coaching staff. Let's revisit this question at the halfway mark of the season.

From Joel M: To clarify my previous question (which was in response to Mbaeteka being re-signed to the practice squad ), Can you see him having any other roles? For example, as an H back or chip or lead blocker against bigger nose tackles like eagles and ravens? What about using him on goal line situations/point conversion as a tight end at 6-foot-9 the way we used to use Shockey?

Thanks for clarifying, Joel. At this point, no. Let Mbaeteka learn the finer points of playing tackle before we envision him playing blocking tight end or fullback. By the way, I don't remember the Giants doing anything outside of the tight end position description with their deployment of Shockey. Are you thinking of maybe Travis Beckum, whom they tried unsuccessfully to turn into an H-back?

From Joe G.: How do you feel about finally running outside and mixing up the direction of their runs?

Joe, if I may, I'd like to use a GIF to answer this question. :)

