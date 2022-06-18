New York Giants Mailbag: The "Special Teams" Edition

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com or post it in our new forum (free registration required) under Reader Mailbag Questions. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness.

(From Steve B.) Between many kickoffs going into end zones, punts being "fair caught"/out of bounds or into the end zone, how important are "special team" players? I get that you need a good punter & kicker, but the "he can play special teams" seems too over-rated. Understand you cannot dismiss ST, but frankly, I do not remember Brightwell making any plays.

What's up, Steve? I think there are two questions here, so let me take each one separately.

You need good special teams players, period. Why do you think so many balls are being fair caught? It's because guys are hustling down the field and forcing returners to do this. Same thing with kickoffs and the decision made by returners to bring the ball out of the end zone.

If you can, get hold of the All-22, and you'll get a different perspective of how a good special teams coverage guy can make a world of difference. (I recommend watching Matthew Slater of the Patriots, who, in my opinion, is the best in the business.)

As for Gary Brightwell, we'll see my previous answer. Just because he doesn't flash on the screen doesn't mean he hasn't served as the catalyst for any plays. To my thinking, where Brightwell is going to have an uphill battle to stick is not because of his special teams play but his limitations on offense. But we'll see what training camp brings.

(From George Y.): I would like your opinion on these four players talent-wise and ability/likely to make the team: 1) Elerson Smith- DE/LB; 2) Collin Johnson- WR; 3) Gary Brightwell- RB; and 4) Robert Foster- WR.

What's good, George? I don't mean to sound like a broken record, but I need to see guys in pads to give you the most informed opinion I can.

Now that said, as part of our Training Camp Player Previews, we are making educated guesses as to what a player brings talent-wise and his chances of making the team (we've done Brightwell and Foster). But I'd like to see them in pads since the spring camps were teaching camps, so please circle back to me with this question after the first week or so of practice.

(From Kevin C.) Many teams do what the Giants do--employ the punter as the holder. I've always thought it would be smarter to use a backup quarterback as the holder. It would put the FG team in a better position for a fake as, in most cases, it would be better to have a quarterback running for a first down or throwing a pass than a punter. In case of a botched snap, the QB is better able to salvage the play.

With Gillan coming in as the punter, I wonder if the fact that he is a left-footed punter also means he is left-handed. That could make holding from the right side more challenging for him than for a right-handed holder. I wonder if either of the Giants' backup QBs has holding experience. If not, I'm sure they could do it if they practiced.

Kevin, the reason why teams have moved away from using a backup quarterback, is that what happens if the quarterback has to play? Now you're disrupting the kicking battery because you don't want to risk having the backup quarterback get hurt. So it makes more sense to have the punter do it.

As to your point about being able to execute a fake, trust me when I say that if a fake is in the cards for the upcoming game, they'll practice the heck out of it.

And regarding what side Gillan lines up on when it comes to holding, this picture from 2020 should answer the question. (Looks like holders hold with their left hand for a right-footed kicker.)

Nov 29, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns kicker Cody Parkey (2) kicks a field goal from the hold of punter Jamie Gillan (7) during warmups before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

(From Derek S.): Hey Patricia, huge fan and long-time listener of your podcast. I've heard many people asking why we drafted Robinson since he is a clone of Toney. I believe it's the opposite.

For the first time in a long time--maybe ever--the Giants will have a new-age offense. I believe you're going to see Robinson, Toney, and Barkley on the field simultaneously, all running quick routes spreading the defense out, making them cover these smaller, extremely quick players. I think this is an offense of the future, and the Giants will be ahead of the game. Do you agree with this take of mine?

What's up, Derek, and thanks for the kind words. Yup, I think you're on to something, as that's some of what we saw in the spring. I'm very excited about this offense--I've said before that this is not your grandfather's offense. Now I am curious to see what elements they keep from the spring, what they toss, and what they add.

I'm looking forward to bringing you coverage of it all.

