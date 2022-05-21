New York Giants Mailbag: The Spring Football Edition

Let's check in with the readers to see what's on their minds.

What's up, Larry? Here's the thing. The Giants weren't one running back away from being a contender in 2018, and they're certainly not one running back away from being a contender now.

Many people viewed the Barkley pick as a luxury the Giants couldn't afford (as opposed to the offensive line, which they desperately needed at the time). Further, you're assuming the Giants don't extend Daniel Jones or Dexter Lawrence after this season, nor extend anyone else, so to sit there and say they have enough to re-sign Barkley is a bit premature, in my estimation.

I also think a lot will depend on whether he stays healthy, which has been a problem. I do think Barkley can thrive in this offense, based on what I've seen so far, but if I'm the Giants, I'm not backing up the Brinks truck for him.

Hi Tony. I get the impression that the center spot is Feliciano's to lose and that there won't be much of a competition for that job, at least not early on. And I understand why--he knows Daboll's system, which will be heavily infused into the Giants' version of the offense. So it makes absolute sense for him to run it.

I could see Lemieux getting some snaps at center down the line, assuming he doesn't win back the starting left guard job. If he does, I think at some point next year, the Giants better get themselves a center for the long haul.

What's up, Dave? As far as schemes, I'm still trying to wrap my head around what this offense will look like. Seeing just two practices (the minicamp back in April and then the OTA) doesn't tell me as much as I need to know.

I suspect one matchup we'll see is Kenny Golladay versus Bradberry--two tall guys battling against each other. (Golladay has a reputation for being good with contested catches, so I'd love to see how he does against Bradberry in that area if they square off against each other.)

What's going on, Mista Yu? The cap situation is still fluid--as of this writing, not all the guys have signed their deals. Over the Cap has the Giants with $6.449 million in total space (but n the red AGAIN in effective cap space), and the NFLPA public cap report has the Giants with $6.22 million in total cap space.

As far as additional signings, I think safety is a spot they might add to before camp. I think it will depend on what injuries pop up between now and the start of training camp, and any additions will be made at the bottom of the roster.

Good question, Tim. I have to be honest with you. I'm very intrigued by Yusuf Corker, and I could see him making the team to where they might not even need to add another safety. I'm more concerned with cornerback, to be frank.

I think it's very likely that any additional defensive secondary help they add is currently on another roster. And if I'm them, I go for a corner/safety prospect if one becomes available.

I will give you two: tight end Daniel Bellinger and safety Dane Belton. I think Bellinger is going to quietly make an impact in both blocking and the passing game. I also believe Belton will be in the mix for the star position, and I could see him ultimately getting an uptick in snaps as he acclimates to the Giants' system.

(From William M.) Do you think that the addition of Thibs will allow Leo to have a tremendous impact in sacks this year?

I don't think it will hurt as now opposing offenses will have three every-down pass rushers--Williams, Thibodeau, and Ojulari--to worry about.

(From Ted M.) Who is your candidate that will make the 53 from the group of young and little know players in the 90-man roster?

What's good, Ted? I want to get my eyes on a few padded practices before I start making those kinds of predictions. Still, based on what I've gathered from sources and my research, I think Kentucky safety Yusuf Corker and Oklahoma TE/H-back Jeremiah Hall are names to watch.

(From George Y.) How do you think the Giants' OL shapes up?

Hi George. If I had to guess, I think it would be Andrew Thomas, Max Garcia, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, and Evan Neal from left to right. I'm not 100 percent sure regarding the left guard spot as you can't rule out Lemieux jumping back in there. But that's my initial guess.

