New York Giants Mailbag: Trade Evan Neal?!

What's up, Tony? I don't see any team trading for Golladay given that contract this year due to the guaranteed money ($17.5 million per Over the Cap) that they'd be charged.

If the Giants cut Golladay today, they'd be on the hook for a $25.4 million dead money hit this year, plus they'd also lose $4.25 million due to the guaranteed baked into this year's portion.

If they cut Golladay next year, they'd have to do so before March 19, as he's due a $4.5 million guaranteed roster bonus. If he's a pre-June 1 transaction, they'd save $6.7 million but have a $14.7 million dead money hit.

If they designated him as a post-June 1 transaction, they'd save $13.5 million with a $7.9 million dead money hit in 2023 and the balance of the prorated signing bonus hitting the 2024 cap. But the Giants wouldn't be able to spend that money until after June 1.

Look no further than last week's game. Saquon Barkley couldn't get a hole to run through if his life depended on it. The Giants adjusted, and Barkley started picking up yards. So yeah, I'd say the new staff is much more willing and able to tweak what they're doing than the previous staff, who hoped the execution would suddenly be there.

Theoretically, it shouldn't, Collin not, if they get enough practice reps in to build up chemistry with Daniel Jones and if the receivers know the playbook like the back of their hand. And if nothing else, the rotation of receivers can hopefully keep opponents guessing what's coming.

Who's gonna play right tackle, Christopher? Seriously, why would you want to create a glaring hole on the one unit that is still shaky for a player at a position where you beefed up the talent?

From Dave S. - When Dallas looks at how to slow Saquon, they will be looking at the first half against the Panthers. What was happening that he looked like old Saquon and gained nothing, and what did they do in the second half to get him going?

I think there was a combination, starting with the fact that the Giants began sending Barkley outside the tackle box instead of into the teeth of the run defense. His 14-yard third-quarter run off the right end was such an example.

But I think another factor is the Giants began to tire out the Carolina run defense. New York won the time of possession battle, 35:57 to 24:03, the Giants finishing the game with drives of nine, 11, and seven plays as they bled out the clock. With the Carolina defense tiring, the Giants could get Barkley up the gut, which they couldn't do in the first half.

For what it's worth, the Cowboys' run defense is ranked 19th in the league, allowing opponents 120.5 yards per game. In speaking with some of the Dallas reporters, the run defense is actually a concern of theirs for this game, so while I look for the Cowboys to load up the box if Daniel Jones can get some quick passes out to loosen things up, that should keep them from becoming one dimensional.

From Joe G. - So far, Engram has 11 catches this season, including being the leading receiver for the Jags, with 7 in Week 2. All the Giants TEs 4 catches so far this season. If, and I mean If Dave Gettleman didn't screw up the Salary Cap, would you think the Giants would be a better team IF they could have signed Engram?

I don't know if this staff would have kept Engram, Joe. The guy had trouble staying on the field when he was here and had a case of the dropsies.

That said, I used to scream about them having Engram do a lot of in-line blocking against heavier guys, so I could certainly agree that he was misused in that regard.

I also know that Doug Pederson has a reputation for being creative with his tight ends from his time in Philly, so it doesn't surprise me that Engram is off to a strong start in Jacksonville.

Do I think the Giants would be a better team if they had managed to keep Engram? Not necessarily.

