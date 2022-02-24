New York Giants Off-Season Roster Restock Plan: Receiver

The Giants receiver group doesn't appear to be as strong as it initially seemed on paper. And with some changes expected to be made, what is the best way for the Giants to tweak the personnel?

Next to the offensive line, the Giants appear to always need receivers for their offense.

With good reason. Receivers are a big part of an offense's efficiency or lack thereof. Notes Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic, of the 20 teams that have made the championship round in the last five years, 18 teams finished eighth or better in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric, with 13 teams finishing in the top five.

What does this have to do with the Giants? Buffalo and Kansas City each ranked in the top-eight offenses league-wide when it came to running 11-personnel, which could mean that there will be a heavy emphasis placed on the Giants' receiving corps when the two concepts of head coach Brian Daboll, formerly of Buffalo, and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, formerly of the Chiefs, are merged into the Giants playbook.

Giants Roster Re-stock Series New York Giants Off-Season Roster Restock Plan: Running Backs 1 / 2

And speaking of the Giants, their current receivers group is in a state of flux. The team is likely to move on from Sterling Shepard, who unfortunately suffered a late-season Achilles injury. And even if he hadn't been injured, though, the handwriting was on the wall with Shepard, the longest-tenured Giant who made his living in the slot after the team drafted Kadarius Toney.

Assuming the Giants roll with Kenny Golladay, last year's prized free-agent signing, and Toney, that leaves room for another receiver. (Some might ask what about Darius Slayton, but he has regressed since his rookie season when he led all Giants offensive skill players with eight touchdowns scored. Still, I believe Slayton will get another opportunity since he's in the last year of his rookie contract.

Golladay, Toney, and Slayton could make for the three receivers the Giants could roll with in 11-personnel, the predominant offensive personnel group used by the Chiefs and Bills (whose respective offensive concepts are likely to show up in the Giants' new system), New York will probably continue to add to this group.

December 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (14) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

One up-and-coming veteran to keep an eye on (if he's not tagged) is Atlanta’s Russell Gage, 6-foot and 184 pounds, who is one of Pro Football Focus’s most underrated pending unrestricted free agents.

A sixth-round pick in 2018, Gage saw an uptick in his targets when Calvin Ridley decided to take a break to focus on his mental well-being in early November.

Notes PFF of Gage, who has similar experience playing both in the slot and on the outside (similar to the roles held by Shepard):

Gage owned an 84.1 receiving grade — ninth in the NFL — from Week 11 onward this past season. He’s generated separation against single coverage at an 88th percentile rate since 2020. Any team that needs a receiver that can consistently get open at the short and intermediate levels of the field should target Gage in free agency.

Gage isn’t the biggest receiver or the fastest, and his talents are probably better suited for the slot because of his lack of elite speed. And there is still a possibility of the Falcons bringing him back to round out a three-headed receiving group of Ridley and tight end Kyle Pitts.

But in terms of handling the short and intermediate routes and his ability to get open and separate would undoubtedly be welcome among a Giants receiving corps that has their fair share of struggles accomplishing that.

The Giants could also look to the draft class to fill out some of the depth at the bottom of the position group, which right now consists of holdovers Collin Johnson and David Sills V, and newcomer Austin Proehl.

Join the Giants Country Community