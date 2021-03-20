New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Free Agency and Roster Building Edition, Part I

This week's New York Giants reader mailbag is so large we had to divide it into two parts.

From Jerry G.

I know it’s early to judge draft picks, but it seems to me the draft picks and free agents the Giants brought in last year were better overall than in previous years. If you agree, I wonder if you think they just got lucky or did a better job evaluating the free agents and college players. If you think they did a better job, did they make changes to their staff, methods used in the evaluation process, or something else?

Hi Jerry. Thanks for the kind words. I agree that the classes have gotten better, and yes, it’s due to some changes Dave Gettleman made in how they scouted and evaluated players. I can’t pin it down precisely for you, but they’ve moved away from drafting athletes and look instead for football players (believe it or not, they’re not the same thing).

They’re also staying away from high-risk, high-reward players and guys with extensive injury histories. And I’ll also add that over the last couple of years, they revamped their scouting and personnel departments, so all of that factors in.

From George Y.

Do the Giants ownership really chime in with this coaching staff to inject their feelings enough to right this ship?

Also, I think they must resolve the #1 WR spot with a Golladay-type veteran receiver, then back it up with their #11 pick with one of the top 4 prospects: Chase, Pitts, Smith, or Waddle. At #42, they could come away with Trey Smith (might have to jump up a few spots - but should do it!), at #75, a talented CB. But at #107, come back and grab the best offense "playmaker" available. What do you think?

What’s up, George? The Giants ownership is hands-off, but I’m certain over the years there have been some instances where they have disagreed with something a head coach has done and made their opinions known. But it’s not in their style to mandate anything or meddle.

As for your second point about receiver, if they can close the deal with Kenny Golladay, I think that takes the pressure off them to draft a receiver at No. 11 (though if Pitts were there—and yes, I know he’s a tight end—they should express mail that card to the commissioner).

I also do think the Giants will pick up another receiver in the draft. This class is so deep, and I’ve been told there is top-shelf quality as deep as the fourth round. So we’ll see if they agree—and if they can get Golladay wrapped up.

From Kevin C.

I hope it turns out that you're correct and that Leonard Williams continues to play very well. I have to say that your interview with him did nothing to increase my confidence that his improved play will continue. He played better because he was having fun? Come on, Lennie.

Two more issues:

Is it worth paying big to bring in a FA wide receiver? If there's one position where a talented rookie can succeed, it's at wide receiver. I understand that it would be reassuring to see Golladay signed, but I'm not sure it's the best use of limited cap space.

I have no confidence that the offensive line will see significant improvement in 2021. I know there's still time to make some moves, but there's not much money to use. There may be some good draft picks available to go along with some promising young guys, but there are way too many question marks.

Kevin, thank you for the kind words. Regarding Leonard Williams, I have a video coming out in which I asked former NFL head coach Jim Mora about the significant change in Williams. Mora had some good insight into that, so be sure to look for that video.

As for Golladay and tying up money in a veteran, look at the bigger picture here. Daniel Jones’s contract is going to need to be redone soon. Don’t you want to know for certain if he’s the guy?

I know I would like to see the Giants avoid a Carson Wentz type of situation by ensuring they’ve done everything possible to see what they have in Jones. And if it means paying a receiver on what might be at most a 2-year contract (a longer deal perhaps, but my guess is one they can get out of after a couple of years), to me, it’s worth it.

Regarding the offensive line, I think you’re falling into the trap of fearing the unknown. I thought the youngsters got better down the stretch, and I think given this will be their second year in the system and with a steady offensive line coach, they’re going to be better (at least that’s the hope).

Look, I had doubts about the offensive line that took the field in 2007 because of their origins (Snee was the only one I liked of that group initially), and that group came together just fine. Let’s see what Rob Sale and company can do with this young crew. I think we might be surprised.

From D.G.

While it’s too early to evaluate Daniel Jones as a QB, we can look to how Dave Gettleman builds teams. Here is my analysis of what he has done.

2018 Draft -

Saquon Barkley Mistake in hindsight. Could have traded back a couple of spots taken future Hall of Famer Quentin Nelson and added another pick. Will Hernandez – Bust. Had he taken Nelson wouldn’t have had to take Hernandez. Nick Chubb, Darius Leonard available Extra 2nd pick from trade back. (best available offensive lineman). Lorenzo Carter – Fine BJ Hill – Fine Kyle Lauletta – Bust

2018 Could have walked out of that draft with a significantly better Offensive Line. Analysis Bust. We are in 2021 and going into this draft our offensive line is in same position or worse so his number 1 priority since 2018 hasn’t panned out. We’ve lost our best offensive lineman in Zeitler and are still in cap hell with Solder. Love to hear how Daniel Jones will have a chance this year with another weak offensive line.

DG, ah, hindsight is wonderful, isn’t it? I remember a lot of people jumping for joy over the Barkley pick who today are starting to sing that ageless song, “Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda.”

With that said, were mistakes made in the 2018 draft? Absolutely. (Lauletta). But let me leave you with this thought regarding Will Hernandez. He was fine as a rookie but struggled since, right?

How much of those struggles are a result of who he lined up next to? Rookie year he had a relatively healthy Nate Solder and Spencer Pulley, an experienced enter who knew what he was doing on either side of him and played fine.

The next year, Solder was hurt most of the season and he had Jon Halapio, a relatively new center on either side of him. This year he had a rookie (Andrew Thomas) and a new center (Nick Gates).

And before you say that Shane Lemieux had the same setup, Thomas and Gates turned the corner right around the time Hernandez was stricken by COVID-19 (and by the way, do we know for sure that he wasn’t affected by the virus even after being cleared?)

Look, I personally don’t know that Hernandez is a fit for what they do in this offense. But that doesn’t mean that he can’t be a functioning offensive lineman in this league.

P.S. You say they’re in “cap hell” with Solder. They’d be in “cap hell” if they cut him and then had to spend on top of the dead money hit on a swing tackle.

From Ken L.

Do you feel the Giants STILL prefer a traditional drop-back QB with little feel for extending plays and using his legs?



Thanks for writing Ken. I really don’t know if the Giants still prefer a traditional drop-back quarterback—that kind of passer is becoming more rare than the dinosaur so it might not be a matter of preference than it is finding a guy who has other key traits they might want. As part of my recent video shoot with former NFL head coach Jim Mora, I asked him about Daniel Jones and I thought he gave a very thorough and straightforward answer.

The Mora videos (there are four or five of them) will start running on Monday. These are exclusives so be sure to check them out.

