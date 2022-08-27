New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Roster Shaping Edition

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. Note: We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.

Thanks for the question. My guess is the Giants won't be able to keep three quarterbacks on the roster. They have some injury issues they need to resolve, and I think keeping three quarterbacks is a luxury they won't be able to afford.

This is actually a tricky question because the 53-man roster that will be announced Tuesday isn't the FINAL 53. There will be moves made throughout the week as guys get moved to IR, etc. That said, I think the Week 1 Giants roster will consist of more than 90 percent of the players the team had in camp during the summer.

Hard to say, Joey, because we don't know what he's been dealing with. He has been working on a limited basis this week, but he's not going to play Sunday, so I don't know where he is at in his rehab, nor can I sit here and put a forecast on whether he is the starting guard by season's end. I think we need to keep an eye on Devery Hamilton for the time being since he's been getting the snaps with the one's.

Ronald, I don't want to sell Sills short, but I strongly suspect the injuries to Board and Johnson helped in this case. If Johnson hadn't been hurt, I am not sure if Sils would have made the initial 53-man roster. Now, things are wide open.

(From Gary): Is there any way Golladay could end up on the practice squad so the Giants can keep others on the roster? Does Golladay's contract allow for a move to the practice squad? What would be the ramifications to the Giants' salary cap? Am I delusional for thinking this is a possibility?

Hi Gary. No, you aren't moving Kenny Golladay to the practice squad. You'd have to cut the contract, eat a $4.25 million loss (not to mention the dead money hit that would go into this year's cap and next year's), and then you'd be looking at a further expense to re-sign him to a practice squad contract (which by the way he's probably not going to take.). So no, your idea doesn't work from a cap perspective,

Hi Ali. As we have seen, the injuries happen on the grass just as much as on the turf. I think it's because of the changes to the practice rules. I don't know how long you've followed the game, but back when teams could practice twice a day during camp, we didn't have half the injury issues we have today, at least, I don't recall that being the case.

I've also spoken with some legacy players who feel that the game has been softened to the point where guys just aren't getting the preparation for the physical part as quickly as they need to. But that's just a theory.

I've always said football is a violent game and that some athletes overdo it with their training. I've also questioned whether athletes work with trainers that put them through football or overall conditioning drills. Several things contribute to it, but hopefully, Daboll and his sports science staff can figure things out.

Sal, I'm not sure Barkley would take that kind of deal, but since you asked, no, I don't think I'm giving him a contract that averages out at $11.6 million per year right now for the same reason that if Daniel Jones balls out, I don't go dropping a big amount of money at his doorstep. (I'm very cautious of contract year performances.). That said, I need to see how the rest of the offense around him does and what percentage of the offense he ends up being.

Jonathon, actually, I'm not, to be honest. I think Xavier McKinney and Julian Love if they stay healthy, will be just fine. I also think/hope Dane Belton kept up in the classroom, he should be okay as he was starting to come on before his injury.

I'm not sure who the fourth safety will be, but I like what I have seen from Trenton Thompson and Yusuf corker, and I suspect one of those two makes the roster while the other goes to the practice squad.

What's up, Chris? I think I went on record with Talkin' Giants as predicting an 8-9 record if things fall the way I anticipate them falling.

Truth be told, I don't like predicting season records so far in advance since circumstances change, but I understand the interest in such predictions.

Tough one, Andrew, because I don't know all the injuries these guys have, so I can't even begin to take a guess. I think Elerson Smith, Ben Bredeson, and Shane Lemieux could miss multiple games and be moved to IR to start the season.

I am also not confident that Ojulari and Thibodeaux will be ready for Week 1. The titans, as you know, are more of a run-heavy team, so if I'm the Giants, I look to get those guys back by Week 2 since the Giants will likely lean heavily on their heavy packages.

