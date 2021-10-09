October 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The "Pondering Moves" Edition

Let's see what's on the minds of Giants fans in this edition of our weekly mailbag.
Author:

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com or post it in our new forum, (free registration required) under Reader Mailbag Questions. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness.

From Big Blue Fan 1011: What is Chris Mara's role as Senior Vice President of Player Personnel?

Thanks for the question. I understand that he's involved in both college and pro personnel decisions, serving as an extra set of eyes in the evaluation process. I know that's kind of generic, but that was the best explanation I could get on his daily duties. I'm sure, though, as part-owner of the team, he is also involved in some of the more significant picture decisions.

From Retired Ron: I just wanted your opinion on why the giants defense has struggled this year. I realize Blake Martinez was a huge loss, but they were struggling before he got hurt. Is it the loss of Tomlinson (they have been soft against the run)? Also, I assume they passed on signing Jaylen Smith due to lack of cap space.

What's good, Ron? I don't believe the Giants had cap space for Jaylon Smith, but more importantly, I never got the sense they were interested in him even if they did have the money.

As for the defense, I think the loss of Dalvin Tomlinson has something to do with it, but I also think they haven't been playing as aggressively as they have in the past.

Watch the defense, and they try to keep everything in front of them, which means they sometimes line up so far off the ball carrier, they might as well only put ten men on the field.

From Henry J.: Golladay, Toney & Ross all made significant contributions this Sunday. Engram finally made a few catches yet is unable to advance the ball. Why is this guy still out there while Rudolph watches from the sidelines? Believe me. I've waited 4 yrs for this #1 draft pick to prove me wrong. Will it ever happen?

Henry, I wish I had an answer for you. The closest I can come up with is the coaches remain intrigued by Engram's athletic profile and keep hoping the football part comes out sooner or later.

Well, if it hasn't happened by now, I don't see it happening, and I wouldn't be surprised if Engram isn't back with this team next year. Great person, but enough is enough.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Giants Helmet
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The "Pondering Moves" Edition

Let's see what's on the minds of Giants fans in this edition of our weekly mailbag.

just now
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys linemen. The Giants defeat the Cowboys, 23-19, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 3, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants: Three Keys to a Chance at a Week 5 Win at Dallas

Coach Gene Clemmons has three keys for the New York Giants to pull off another stunning upset this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

12 hours ago
Dec 9, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas (2) celebrates his field goal with punter Riley Dixon (9) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Play
News

New York Giants Work Out Former Kicker Aldrick Rosas

The Giants worked out Rosas and Michael Badgley as part of their weekly due diligence process.

14 hours ago

Nope, not with his contract and the guaranteed money he has coming his way the next two years. 

I can see them shopping Peppers, Slayton, and Engram if those guys are healthy, but why would they want to create a hole at a position where their depth is not as rich as it is at receiver, tight end, and safety?

 

What's up, John? Don't be so quick to make assumptions regarding who's getting what spot once guys return from injury. I think we'll see Shepard's slot snaps cut back and maybe even see more of him on the outside. I can't imagine they'll remove Toney entirely from the slot, not as long as he continues to thrive there. Thus far, that's been his predominant position, but I would also expect to see him run some snaps from the outside as well. 

Good question. But as I recall, Slayton has had injury issues as well--he was banged up last year (didn't miss any time, but he dealt with a foot and a shoulder ailment, as I recall). 

So I'll say yes because the Giants have excellent depth at the receiver position to where I do think they might be able to spare one in a trade. 

Now, will they trade Slayton, who is in his rookie contract? Probably not. But I can see where it would make sense to do so.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

New York Giants Helmet
Big Blue+

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The "Pondering Moves" Edition

just now
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys linemen. The Giants defeat the Cowboys, 23-19, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 3, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Game Day

New York Giants: Three Keys to a Chance at a Week 5 Win at Dallas

12 hours ago
Dec 9, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas (2) celebrates his field goal with punter Riley Dixon (9) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
News

New York Giants Work Out Former Kicker Aldrick Rosas

14 hours ago
Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) walks off the field after a loss to the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 5 Final Injury Report Revealed

16 hours ago
Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.
News

New York Giants Brush Off Troy Aikman's Comments About Not Being in Dallas' Class

17 hours ago
Nov 21, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys former quarterback Troy Aikman attends the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.
News

Troy Aikman: New York Giants Aren't in Cowboys' Class

18 hours ago
Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
Big Blue+

New York Giants: What to Watch After First Four Games of 2021

20 hours ago
Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws the ball as New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants: Top Surprises from First Four Games of 2021 Season

21 hours ago