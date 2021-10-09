New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The "Pondering Moves" Edition

Let's see what's on the minds of Giants fans in this edition of our weekly mailbag.

From Big Blue Fan 1011: What is Chris Mara's role as Senior Vice President of Player Personnel?

Thanks for the question. I understand that he's involved in both college and pro personnel decisions, serving as an extra set of eyes in the evaluation process. I know that's kind of generic, but that was the best explanation I could get on his daily duties. I'm sure, though, as part-owner of the team, he is also involved in some of the more significant picture decisions.

From Retired Ron: I just wanted your opinion on why the giants defense has struggled this year. I realize Blake Martinez was a huge loss, but they were struggling before he got hurt. Is it the loss of Tomlinson (they have been soft against the run)? Also, I assume they passed on signing Jaylen Smith due to lack of cap space.

What's good, Ron? I don't believe the Giants had cap space for Jaylon Smith, but more importantly, I never got the sense they were interested in him even if they did have the money.

As for the defense, I think the loss of Dalvin Tomlinson has something to do with it, but I also think they haven't been playing as aggressively as they have in the past.

Watch the defense, and they try to keep everything in front of them, which means they sometimes line up so far off the ball carrier, they might as well only put ten men on the field.

From Henry J.: Golladay, Toney & Ross all made significant contributions this Sunday. Engram finally made a few catches yet is unable to advance the ball. Why is this guy still out there while Rudolph watches from the sidelines? Believe me. I've waited 4 yrs for this #1 draft pick to prove me wrong. Will it ever happen?

Henry, I wish I had an answer for you. The closest I can come up with is the coaches remain intrigued by Engram's athletic profile and keep hoping the football part comes out sooner or later.

Well, if it hasn't happened by now, I don't see it happening, and I wouldn't be surprised if Engram isn't back with this team next year. Great person, but enough is enough.

Nope, not with his contract and the guaranteed money he has coming his way the next two years.

I can see them shopping Peppers, Slayton, and Engram if those guys are healthy, but why would they want to create a hole at a position where their depth is not as rich as it is at receiver, tight end, and safety?

What's up, John? Don't be so quick to make assumptions regarding who's getting what spot once guys return from injury. I think we'll see Shepard's slot snaps cut back and maybe even see more of him on the outside. I can't imagine they'll remove Toney entirely from the slot, not as long as he continues to thrive there. Thus far, that's been his predominant position, but I would also expect to see him run some snaps from the outside as well.

Good question. But as I recall, Slayton has had injury issues as well--he was banged up last year (didn't miss any time, but he dealt with a foot and a shoulder ailment, as I recall).

So I'll say yes because the Giants have excellent depth at the receiver position to where I do think they might be able to spare one in a trade.

Now, will they trade Slayton, who is in his rookie contract? Probably not. But I can see where it would make sense to do so.

