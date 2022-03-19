New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The Post Free Agency First Wave Edition

Let's check in with the readers this week to see what's on their minds.

(From Chris F.) Who are the worst Draft Picks that the Giants made that you have ever seen since you have been covering the Giants?

Wow, Chris. I've covered this team for 30 seasons, so you're talking a long time and a lot of draft picks. I'll tell you what. Rather than go off my memory, which is likely to miss a few names, how about I do the best and worst of the Giants draft picks if time permits before the draft? That way I can do the proper research and give you a line or two supporting my claim rather than just throwing out names. Deal?

(From Alan B.) I must say I was mildly surprised to see that the NYG decided to terminate their relationship with Logan Ryan, who had a cap friendly contract. Do you think that by jettisoning Riley the NYG are making space to bring back Jabril Peppers? I do believe that Peppers would be an asset playing the "box" safety role in Martindale's defense if given the opportunity, especially with "X-Man" showing great promise as a deep safety.

Alan, Logan Ryan didn't have a cap friendly contract as you stated. Just because he fit under the cap, doesn'tmake his deal cap-friendly at all. Also with only a $775,000 cap savings, I don't think they jettisoned Ryan for the purpose of clearing space for anyone this year. I do agree that Peppers would be an asset in this defense. I'd like to see them give him a one-year "prove it" deal coming off the injury and then go from there.

Both? Okay, if I have to pick one, I'd say nose tackle has to be the higher priority if the plan is to get home with the pass rush. Austin Johnson's departure left a big hole on the defensive line and while I'd be interested in seeing what Dexter Lawrence II could do at the spot, I think if I'm the Giants, I look to draft a nose tackle that I can depend on for the next four years.

What's up, Eury. I spoke about nose tackle in the response above. As for center, Feliciano is signed to a one-year deal, so I view him as a stop-gap solution and I absolutely believe the Giants are going to look to draft an interior lineman who can play center and guard. I don't think they can count on Nick Gates returning this year from his broken leg.

What's up, Andrew? I don't know the answer to that, but I can tell you that next time we get to talk to head coach Brian Daboll, that's among the questions I hope to sneak in there since injuries have definitely been a problem with this team (and Buffalo has been relatively healthy).

Hi Ramesh. I think the next tight end that the Giants add to their roster will be in the draft. Schoen's system in Buffalo wasn't as heavily reliant on the tight end position as the Giants might have been in the past. So I'm thinking they carry two tight ends this coming year, Seals-Jones and a draft pick, and have someone on the practice squad in case an injury occurs.

Depends on who's still on the board, Kevin. Seriously, if you guys are going to ask me draft questions about what I would do or what I think the Giants will do, give me specifics regarding what you’re thinking as far as who is on the board and who isn’t.

No. I think offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and head coach Brian Daboll figure out a way to get him more involved in the offense this coming year.

