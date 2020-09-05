SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

New York Giants Top 7 Most Critical Players of 2020: TE Evan Engram

Mike Addvensky

There is probably no player that is more important to the success of the Giants’ offense in 2020 than tight end Evan Engram. 

The first-round pick in 2017 out of Ole Miss has dealt with multiple injuries throughout his first three seasons in the NFL and has yet to really reach his potential. But when he's been healthy, there is no denying that Engram has the talent necessary to be one of the top tight ends in the NFL.  

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Big Blue+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reader Mailbag: Roster Decisions, Unknowns and More

It’s time for another mailbag, so let’s get to it.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Roster Transaction Tracker

Bookmark this page for the latest New York Giants roster transactions and news.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 5, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with running back and former MVP Adrian Peterson's release by the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Biggest Remaining Questions As Camp Ends

What questions are left for the Giants in the twilight of training camp?

Mike Addvensky

by

HoogieCoogieMan

New York Giants Initial 53-man Roster Projection

It’s decision time for head coach Joe Judge, general manager Dave Gettleman and the rest of the Giants personnel decision-makers.

Patricia Traina

Giants Place David Sills V on IR

The promising young receiver's chance to make the 53-man roster is over as the Giants use the roster opening to sign defensive back Logan Ryan.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 4, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants co-owner and COO John Mara support of players who choose to kneel during the National Anthem.

Jackson Thompson

by

boggieboggie1617

LockedOn Giants: Breaking Camp

Training camp is over. So now what?

Patricia Traina

Big Picture Things We Learned About the Giants This Summer

There was a lot to like about the Giants first training camp under head coach Joe Judge. Whether it translates into success remains to be seen, but no one can say that Judge and his coaching staff skimped on the details.

Patricia Traina

John Mara Not Optimistic Fans Can Attend Giants Games In 2020

Giants COO John Mara isn't optimistic about having fans in the stands this year.

Jackson Thompson

by

Jackson Thompson