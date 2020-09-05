New York Giants Top 7 Most Critical Players of 2020: TE Evan Engram

There is probably no player that is more important to the success of the Giants’ offense in 2020 than tight end Evan Engram.

The first-round pick in 2017 out of Ole Miss has dealt with multiple injuries throughout his first three seasons in the NFL and has yet to really reach his potential. But when he's been healthy, there is no denying that Engram has the talent necessary to be one of the top tight ends in the NFL.