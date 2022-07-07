New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: CB Aaron Robinson

The Giants are hoping for big things from second-year cornerback Aaron Robinson this year as they look to plug the hole created by cutting James Bradberry.

With the unfortunate but predictable departure of veteran cornerback James Bradberry this offseason, the New York Giants once again find themselves looking for an answer at the cornerback position.

They might not have to look very far, as second-year man Aaron Robinson appears to be the early favorite to take over the role.

Coming out of UCF, the Giants traded up to snag Robinson in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. This pick was undoubtedly well received at the time, but with the recent hit that the Giants have taken in their secondary over that past year, it may turn out to be one of the Giants' most underrated selections.

Due to an injury that required an off-season procedure, Robinson had a minimal role last season, playing in just 268 total snaps, with four games with less than ten defensive snaps total. In his limited chances, however, Robinson played pretty well and showed off some real potential as a future option, posting a PFF grade of at least 64.0 in six of his nine games.

There is a clear need in the Giants' secondary, and Robinson has talent. Can Robinson be this year's Xavier McKinney, a young player who comes on strong after an abbreviated rookie season in his second year?

What He Brings John Jones-USA TODAY Sports Robinson is an aggressive defender that can be a valuable asset to a Don Martindale-run defense. He possesses very good press-coverage skills, where he does an excellent job rerouting receivers at the line of scrimmage with his length and physicality. Robinson also has the foot speed to shadow receivers in and out of breaks, making it tough to create significant space. Robinson is a good run defender that is more than willing to make contact and burst through gaps to secure a tackle. Last year, in particular, even in a limited role, Robinson proved to be a capable player in this area finishing with a run defense grade of 75.3 for the 2021 season. When it comes to Robinson's role and impact on the Giants this season, the versatility that he possesses is a huge factor in the equation. At UCF, Robinson played primarily from the slot, where he used his short-area quickness to excel. Robinson has experience on the outside, but there are questions about whether he can succeed in the NFL. He likely will be tested in this spot through training camp and early this coming season. His Contract Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports Robinson is in Year 2 of a four-year rookie contract worth $5,143,292. He will account for about $1.6 million against the cap this year. Overall, these figures rank 102nd among active players at the same position. Roster Projection/Expectation Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports It's already been established through his college play that Robinson is more than a viable option for the slot. However, the Giants have an abundance of options for the slot to where they believe Robinson and his length could be their best bet to replace Bradberry on the outside. RELATED: How a Move Outside Can Benefit Giants' CB Aaron Robinson If Robinson can prove that he has the long speed to keep up with speedier receivers downfield and continues to improve his technique as an outside option, 2022 could be a massive year for the young cornerback.

