New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: CB Aaron Robinson
With the unfortunate but predictable departure of veteran cornerback James Bradberry this offseason, the New York Giants once again find themselves looking for an answer at the cornerback position.
They might not have to look very far, as second-year man Aaron Robinson appears to be the early favorite to take over the role.
Coming out of UCF, the Giants traded up to snag Robinson in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. This pick was undoubtedly well received at the time, but with the recent hit that the Giants have taken in their secondary over that past year, it may turn out to be one of the Giants' most underrated selections.
Giants' 2022 Week 1 Opponent Preview: Titans
The Giants will get a big test right out of the chute when they face the defending AFC South champion Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 1.
Where Giants Brian Daboll Ranks Among NFL Head Coaches
Giants head coach Brian Daboll is one of five new guys on the NFL head coaching scene, but all things considered, he has a pretty decent pre-season ranking according to CBS Sports.
New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: WR Austin Proehl
There's something about Austin Proehl that GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll like, given that they drafted him while in Buffalo and brought him back twice. Let's find out what that is.
Due to an injury that required an off-season procedure, Robinson had a minimal role last season, playing in just 268 total snaps, with four games with less than ten defensive snaps total. In his limited chances, however, Robinson played pretty well and showed off some real potential as a future option, posting a PFF grade of at least 64.0 in six of his nine games.
There is a clear need in the Giants' secondary, and Robinson has talent. Can Robinson be this year's Xavier McKinney, a young player who comes on strong after an abbreviated rookie season in his second year?
What He Brings
Robinson is an aggressive defender that can be a valuable asset to a Don Martindale-run defense. He possesses very good press-coverage skills, where he does an excellent job rerouting receivers at the line of scrimmage with his length and physicality.
Robinson also has the foot speed to shadow receivers in and out of breaks, making it tough to create significant space.
Robinson is a good run defender that is more than willing to make contact and burst through gaps to secure a tackle. Last year, in particular, even in a limited role, Robinson proved to be a capable player in this area finishing with a run defense grade of 75.3 for the 2021 season.
When it comes to Robinson's role and impact on the Giants this season, the versatility that he possesses is a huge factor in the equation. At UCF, Robinson played primarily from the slot, where he used his short-area quickness to excel.
Robinson has experience on the outside, but there are questions about whether he can succeed in the NFL. He likely will be tested in this spot through training camp and early this coming season.
His Contract
Robinson is in Year 2 of a four-year rookie contract worth $5,143,292. He will account for about $1.6 million against the cap this year. Overall, these figures rank 102nd among active players at the same position.
Roster Projection/Expectation
It's already been established through his college play that Robinson is more than a viable option for the slot. However, the Giants have an abundance of options for the slot to where they believe Robinson and his length could be their best bet to replace Bradberry on the outside.
If Robinson can prove that he has the long speed to keep up with speedier receivers downfield and continues to improve his technique as an outside option, 2022 could be a massive year for the young cornerback.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums