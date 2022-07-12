Skip to main content

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: OT Andrew Thomas

Can Andrew Thomas continue to progress and solidify himself as the Giants' franchise left tackle?

If this Giants offense is ever to get on track, it needs for the offensive line to start playing like a functional unit. However, that hasn't been the case. Thankfully, the fix appears to be headed in the right direction, and it starts with offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Enduring a rocky first season in which he had a mid-year position coach change and dealt with a lingering ankle issue, Thomas's play had people wondering if the Giants had once again missed the boat on restocking one of the most important units on the team.

Thomas, as a rookie, allowed 57 pressures, the second-most among all NFL tackles according to Pro Football Focus. But he finished strong in the back half, pitching pass-blocking shutouts in four of his final six games, whereas allowing multiple pressures was a common theme for him every week in the first half of his rookie campaign.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Giants-Jets helmets
Play
News

Giants Set Date for Joint Training Camp Practice with Jets

The cross-town rivals have a date set for their joint practice before their pre-season finale.

By Patricia Traina17 hours ago
17 hours ago
May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) speaks to the media during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux

Do the Giants finally have their "Batman" pass rusher?

By Patricia Traina18 hours ago
18 hours ago
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger talks to reporters after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Play
Transactions

Giants Sign TE Daniel Bellinger to Rookie Contract

Tight end Daniel Belligner's signing leaves the Giants with two remaining draft picks still unsigned.

By Patricia Traina19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Thomas then took a colossal leap going into his second season, allowing two sacks and cutting his pressures allowed to 18 in his 800 offensive snaps played. Thomas was so good that he was recognized as No. 80 on PFF’s Top 101 Players from the 2021 season.

Although there are still many questions regarding the Giants' offense, if the Giants have any hope of turning around this offensive line for good, it will all start with Thomas, who missed the spring while recovering from yet another ankle clean-out procedure, continuing this level of play and living up to the expectations at left tackle.

Sep 14, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.

What He Brings

Thomas answered many of the concerns skeptics had about his play and proved he was worthy of his draft pedigree in 2020. Thomas improved his protection greatly, made a difference in the run game, and even famously caught a touchdown pass by putting his athleticism on display.

Thomas put it all together once he began coordinating his foot placement with his hand punch. Thomas is a powerful player but also very technical. This combination is what makes him so hard to deal with from a defender's perspective. And it's not just the eye test. Last season, Andrew Thomas posted a PFF pass-blocking grade of 82.8, and his overall grade of 78.9 was the highest on the Giants' offense.

Although Thomas proved to be a more than adequate run-blocking tackle, pass protection has always been the name of his game and was his biggest strength. This is good news for Brian Daboll, who will likely run a pass-first offense. With his exceptional arm length, and heavy, strong hands, Thomas does a great job defending against bendy rushers coming off the edge. This gives the quarterback extra time to get the ball out cleanly and execute Daboll’s offense.

One last thing to mention when it comes to Thomas’s 2021 season, and seasons to come, is injury. All reports indicate that Thomas is as healthy as he has ever been after missing some time last year due to an ankle issue which, as previously mentioned, he had surgery on in late January.

Lower leg injuries aren't the end of the world but can sometimes quickly get out of hand, especially when carrying around 300+ pounds of weight. Hopefully, all those ankle issues Thomas dealt with during his first two seasons are a thing of the past.

Andrew Thomas

His Contract

Thomas is in Year 3 of his four-year rookie deal worth $32.3 million. Thomas will account for an $8.8 million cap hit this year. Overall, his figures rank 30th among tackles across the league, similar to players like La’el Collins and George Fant.

If Thomas comes out playing to the level, he showed in 2021 and continues to improve, expect discussions of a contract extension sooner rather than later.

Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA;New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Fortunately for the Giants, there is not much to discuss here: Thomas will be the starting left tackle for 2022. Expect to see No. 78 anchoring the left side of the Giants line for years to come, barring injury.

 

 Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Giants-Jets helmets
News

Giants Set Date for Joint Training Camp Practice with Jets

By Patricia Traina17 hours ago
May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) speaks to the media during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux

By Patricia Traina18 hours ago
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger talks to reporters after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Transactions

Giants Sign TE Daniel Bellinger to Rookie Contract

By Patricia Traina19 hours ago
Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) throws a pass during a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: QB Tyrod Taylor

By Patricia TrainaJul 11, 2022
Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Chicago Bears helmet is seen on the field before the Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
Big Blue+

Giants' 2022 Week 4 Opponent Preview: Bears

By The Giants Maven News DeskJul 10, 2022
May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Elerson Smith (58) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: OLB Elerson Smith

By Patricia TrainaJul 10, 2022
Oct 27, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) catches a kickoff during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: WR Darius Slayton

By Patricia TrainaJul 10, 2022
Jan 5, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants' 2022 Week 3 and 12 Opponent Preview: Cowboys

By The Giants Maven News DeskJul 9, 2022