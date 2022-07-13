Skip to main content

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: WR Kadarius Toney

Is Kadarius Toney the next NFL superstar wideout, or yet another player who just can't put it all together for Big Blue?

This past year has been rocky for the Giants' second-year receiver, Kadarius Toney. After an up-and-down rookie season, followed by an offseason filled with drama and trade rumors, many questions remain regarding Toney’s future with the team.

Toney showed the NFL world his supreme talent in flashes last season. What he failed to show, however, was the ability to be consistent. Whether it was because of injuries, or a lack of maturity, Toney seemed to disappear at times. 

He does deserve some slack, considering the total offensive output from quarterback play to coaching was nothing short of abysmal. But he is not blameless, as he has to start showing more maturity on the field of play and start producing like the Giants thought he could produce when they selected him No. 20 overall last year.  

The Giants' new coaching staff has a vision as to how it wants the offense to look, and Toney, as of right now, is still a part of that. But if he continues to be inconsistent and/or undisciplined, it will be interesting to see if the Giants start to slowly phase him out of the offense.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sep 8, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) tackles North Dakota Fighting Hawks wide receiver Travis Toivonen (11) during the first quarter at Husky Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: WR Travis Toivonen

Travis Toivonen took advantage of some early spring first-team reps. Can he build on that this summer?

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Oct 9, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs safety Trenton Thompson (18) in position on defense against the New Mexico Lobos during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: S Trenton Thompson

With the Giants being thin at the safety spot, can former San Diego State safety Trenton Thompson grab a roster spot?

By Patricia Traina20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Running back Saquon Barkley did not have his gear on but did attend Giants practice, in East Rutherford. Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Play
News

ESPN Reveals Harsh Criticism of Giants RB Saquon Barkley

In a new poll by ESPN, an unnamed NFC Offensive coach doesn't think very highly of Giants running back Saquon Barkley's game.

By Patricia Traina22 hours ago
22 hours ago

That said, a solid second season will go a long way toward erasing questions people have about the former Florida star. 

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) on the field before the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford.

What He Brings

Whether you are a Toney fanatic or skeptic, there is no debate that Toney has been underutilized in the offense. Luckily, the Giants may have already found the answer to this problem: Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka.

The versatility and explosive potential Toney has that warranted his first-round selection might finally be unlocked by a staff that will bring much more creativity to the offense.

Toney has an uncanny ability to plant his foot in the ground, change direction on a dime, and explode. This skill set is tremendously valuable in both route running and YAC situations. The idea of Daboll scheming up plays to get Toney the ball in his hands in space should excite Giants fans.

Toney uses his twitchiness to get open in a flash and therefore is perfect in short-yardage situations. Not to mention his ability to turn these short plays into massive gains.

Toney could turn out to be a valuable weapon for quarterback Daniel Jones. Used correctly, combined with the other supremely talented, skill position players on the roster (e.g., Saquon Barkley, Wan’Dale Robinson, Kenny Golladay), the Giants could have one of the most underrated units in the NFL.

 

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) catches the ball during organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

His Contract

Toney is in his second year of a four-year, $13.7 million deal he signed following the 2021 NFL draft. For 2022, Toney will account for $3.1 million against the cap.

These figures rank 59th overall at the position, similar to players like A.J Green and Jalen Reagor.

 

May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Roster Projection/Expectation

Toney will undoubtedly find himself on the field often this season and is currently the second receiver on the Giants' depth chart.

The Giants just drafted a player with a similar skillset in Wan’Dale Robinson, which has led some to believe Toney may eventually be replaced. That doesn't seem to be in the cards at the moment; rather, Daboll will work to get Toney into the fold along with Robinson and the rest of the receivers based on matchups. 

 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Sep 8, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) tackles North Dakota Fighting Hawks wide receiver Travis Toivonen (11) during the first quarter at Husky Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: WR Travis Toivonen

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
Oct 9, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs safety Trenton Thompson (18) in position on defense against the New Mexico Lobos during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: S Trenton Thompson

By Patricia Traina20 hours ago
Running back Saquon Barkley did not have his gear on but did attend Giants practice, in East Rutherford. Wednesday, July 28, 2021
News

ESPN Reveals Harsh Criticism of Giants RB Saquon Barkley

By Patricia Traina22 hours ago
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts as the offense leaves the field in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants fall to the Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

NFL.com Picks This New York Giant for Team MVP

By Patricia TrainaJul 12, 2022
Andrew Thomas
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: OT Andrew Thomas

By Dylan PaciulloJul 12, 2022
Giants-Jets helmets
News

Giants Set Date for Joint Training Camp Practice with Jets

By Patricia TrainaJul 11, 2022
May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) speaks to the media during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux

By Patricia TrainaJul 11, 2022
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger talks to reporters after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Transactions

Giants Sign TE Daniel Bellinger to Rookie Contract

By Patricia TrainaJul 11, 2022