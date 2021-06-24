New York Giants Training Camp Preview - DB Joshua Kalu

The Giants believe they can never have too many good special teams players, so let's take a look at what defensive back Joshua Kalu, who's also been a special teams contributor, potentially brings to the mix.

Joshua Kalu knows a thing or two about overcoming adversity.

During his college career at Nebraska, the 25-year-old overcame playing for six different coaches within his first three seasons, partly due to staff turnover and being shuffled back and forth between safety and cornerback.

Kalu, a native of Houston, Texas, finished his four-year Cornhusker career with 215 tackles, 9.0 sacks, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), and 27 passes defensed. He only missed three games in four seasons due to a hamstring injury.

Kalu joined the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018. In his rookie season, he went back and forth between the 53-man roster and the practice squad and primarily served on special teams for the five games played that season.

In 2019, he began the year on injured reserve but was designated to return. He was activated to the 53-man roster and appeared in eight games that season, contributing six tackles and one pass defensed and blocking a huge game-tying field goal by the Chiefs to preserve a Titans' victory.

Last season, Kalu appeared in 15 games for the Titans, mainly in a special teams capacity. In limited defensive snaps, he contributed 16 tackles, 12 of which were solo efforts. The Titans didn’t retain him after his contract expired and now will try to catch on with the Giants.

What He Brings

Kalu, 6'0, 203 pounds, earned honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades in 2015, his freshman season of college, after contributing on the perimeter and in the nickel package. He was moved to safety in the spring of 2017 to keep him on the field, given the Cornhuskers' talent depth at corner that year.

That said, Kalu's value to the Giants is more so on special teams. In three seasons with the Titans, he has 14 special teams tackles, and one blocked kick. Last year he finished fourth on the Titans with eight total special teams tackles (5 solo efforts).

His Contract

Kalu is signed to a one-year reserve/futures contract worth $920,000. His contract does not have a signing bonus or any guaranteed money.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Kalu's ticket to the roster is going to be on special teams. That said, with the expectation of Nate Ebner returning, Kalu could find himself one of the odd men out of what's an otherwise crowded defensive backs room.

Find all our training camp player previews in one spot. New profiles are added daily until we get to the end of the roster.

