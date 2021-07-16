New York Giants Training Camp Preview - DE Elerson Smith

The New York Giants might have gotten the steal of their draft class in defensive end Elerson Smith, their fourth round pick out of North Iowa.

The Senior Bowl has long played an essential role in the Giants' scouting process, so it's no surprise that players who participated in the Senior Bowl were premium draft targets by the Giants.

The Giants drafted four players who had attended the Senior Bowl, and one of those four, defensive end Elerson Smith out of Northern Iowa, could be one of the most underrated picks of the Giants' 2021 draft class.

We'll get to Smith's game in a moment, but it's worth noting that at the start of Senior Bowl week, not much was known about him outside of the scouting community or Northern Iowa, where he was coached by former NFL defensive lineman and All-Pro Bryce Paup.

But Smith quickly pushed his draft stock upward, consistently flashing throughout Senior Bowl week and the game itself, showing some very promising signs of being a solid young pass rusher in the making.

What He Brings

Smith transformed himself from a tall, skinny-looking kid who tipped the scales at 220 pounds into a legitimate NFL defensive end prototype standing 6'6" and weighing 252 pounds.

Smith managed to maintain his athleticism as he grew over the last four years, and during his pro day workouts (as well as during Senior Bowl week), he showed lower-body explosiveness in his first step. When he times the snap correctly, Smith shows a very strong burst out of his stance, allowing him to pressure blockers with speed off the line of scrimmage.

That quick first step along with his size made Smith a handful to handle at the FCS level, where he recorded 14.5 sacks, 21.5 tackles for a loss, and five forced fumbles in 2019, his final season of college football (The FCS's fall schedule was postponed to the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Smith also seems well-coached with his hand usage, something he no doubt learned from Paup. Smith also has a semi-developed pass-rush toolbox that combines speed and power moves that help him win his one-on-one battles.

The other thing to like about Smith is his versatility. He has played everything from a wide-9 technique defensive end with his hand on the ground to a 5-technique or 4i-technique defensive tackle over the offensive tackle. He has also worked from the 2-point stance as a stand-up rusher, depending on the down, distance, and defensive play call.

As is typically the case with young prospects, Smith will need to add more strength to better hold up against the run, but that will come as he continues to get more reps.

His Contract

Smith is in the first of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,238,288, $758,288 of which is guaranteed. He'll carry an $849,572 cap number in Year 1 of that deal.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Smith will likely begin his career as a rotational edge player in the Giants' defense, his versatility allowing him to get more than just a handful of courtesy snaps. Smith has a nice burst of speed which the Giants' pass rush has sorely lacked, and his instincts are also sure to be a welcomed addition to the defense.

That said, Smith will need to show improvement this summer in his ability to set the edge against the run to earn more than just a snap or two on defense.

Find all our training camp player previews in one spot.

