New York Giants Training Camp Preview - DE/LB Nico Lalos

Undrafted free agent Nico Lalos flashed last year in limited snaps for the Giants. But with the addition of more pass rushers, is there still room for him on the team?

Niko Lalos joined the Giants last year as an undrafted free agent out of Dartmouth, where he appeared in 24 games for the Big Green, recording 59 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss. 11.0 sacks, one interception, nine pass breakups, and one fumble recovery.

Lalos came into Giants camp last year with a reputation as a hard worker with a non-stop motor. Sure enough, that reputation helped him earn a spot on the expanded practice squad, where he would occasionally be called up for spot duty each week.

What He Brings

At 6'5" and 270 pounds, Lalos has good size and strength and decent mobility, and better than average instincts.

He is a power outside linebacker without many pass-rush skills just yet, who could likely compete to fill the physical edge role that Jabaal Sheard played last year.

Lalos appeared in six games for the Giants as a rookie, recording six tackles (two solos) and an interception, one pass defense, and one fumble recovery.

Overall, Lalos played 73 snaps on defense for the Giants, the snaps just about equally split between the run and the pass rush. He recorded two quarterback hurries in addition to five tackles and contributed one tackle on special teams.

When he wasn't working on his pass-rushing skills, Lalos was also putting in time working as a long snapper and a fullback to increase his chances of getting onto the field.

His Contract

Lalos is in the second and final year of his contract and will count for $780,000 against the 2021 cap.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Given the additions made to the pass-rushing group--draft picks Azeez Ojulari and Elerson Smith, and veteran free-agent Ifeadi Odenigbo--Lalos is looking at an uphill battle to stick on the 53-man roster.

He's not even a lock for the practice squad, where he might have to fend off Cam Brown, among others, to hang around.

