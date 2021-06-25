Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - DE/LB Nico Lalos

Undrafted free agent Nico Lalos flashed last year in limited snaps for the Giants. But with the addition of more pass rushers, is there still room for him on the team?
Author:
Publish date:

Niko Lalos joined the Giants last year as an undrafted free agent out of Dartmouth, where he appeared in 24 games for the Big Green, recording 59 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss. 11.0 sacks, one interception, nine pass breakups, and one fumble recovery.

Lalos came into Giants camp last year with a reputation as a hard worker with a non-stop motor. Sure enough, that reputation helped him earn a spot on the expanded practice squad, where he would occasionally be called up for spot duty each week.

What He Brings

At 6'5" and 270 pounds, Lalos has good size and strength and decent mobility, and better than average instincts.

He is a power outside linebacker without many pass-rush skills just yet, who could likely compete to fill the physical edge role that Jabaal Sheard played last year.

Lalos appeared in six games for the Giants as a rookie, recording six tackles (two solos) and an interception, one pass defense, and one fumble recovery.

Overall, Lalos played 73 snaps on defense for the Giants, the snaps just about equally split between the run and the pass rush. He recorded two quarterback hurries in addition to five tackles and contributed one tackle on special teams.

When he wasn't working on his pass-rushing skills, Lalos was also putting in time working as a long snapper and a fullback to increase his chances of getting onto the field.

His Contract

Lalos is in the second and final year of his contract and will count for $780,000 against the 2021 cap.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Given the additions made to the pass-rushing group--draft picks Azeez Ojulari and Elerson Smith, and veteran free-agent Ifeadi Odenigbo--Lalos is looking at an uphill battle to stick on the 53-man roster.

He's not even a lock for the practice squad, where he might have to fend off Cam Brown, among others, to hang around. 

Find all our training camp player previews in one spot. New profiles are added daily until we get to the end of the roster.

Be sure to keep it locked on Giants Country all the time!

New York Giants defensive end Niko Lalos (57) celebrates after an interception in the third quarter during an NFL Week 12 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The New York Giants won 19-17.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - DE/LB Nico Lalos

Dec 29, 2019; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead (23) rushes against Indianapolis Colts safety Clayton Geathers (26) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field.
Transactions

Giants Waive RB Ryquell Armstead

May 3, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (97) during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Big Blue+

DL Dexter Lawrence: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Aug 19, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos long snapper Casey Kreiter (42) in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - LS Casey Kreiter

Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - DB Joshua Kalu

New York Giants Helmet
News

Former New York Giants Linebacker Pepper Johnson Lands New Coaching Gig

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) participates in drills on the first day of Giants minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

This New York Giants Player Predicted as Potential Biggest Disappoint in 2021

Giants linebacker Tae Crowder addresses school-aged children gathered for his recent one-day football camp held in his home state of Georgia.
Interviews

New York Giants LB Tae Crowder is Living and Sharing the Dream