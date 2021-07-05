New York Giants Training Camp Preview - Edge Azeez Ojulari

Azeez Ojulari, the Giants' second-round draft pick, could end up being the team's biggest steal of the off-season. Here's a breakdown of how he could potentially impact the lineup.

According to numerous draft analysts, Georgia's Azeez Ojulari was one of the top pass rushers in this year's class and an undisputed first-rounder in the eyes of some.

Yet Ojulari not only fell to the second round, but he was also still on the board when the Giants, after trading back eight spots with the Miami Dolphins, were on the clock at No. 50.

The Giants, desperately needing to add homegrown talent to their pass-rushing arsenal, wasted no time in pouncing on Ojulari, making him their second-round pick.

Why did Ojulari fall after all the hype surrounding his name? Some believe it was due to some last-minute medical info leaked that suggested some red flags about his knee and ankle popped up during the medical part of scaled back combine.

Ojulari did tear his ACL during his senior year of high school (requiring reconstructive surgery). He was also redshirted in his first season at Georgia after undergoing a second surgery, the nature of which never disclosed.

But that he didn't miss any games in his next two seasons for the Bulldogs certainly put to rest concerns about his knee's stability.

If that wasn't enough proof, Ojulari also obtained sign-off from noted orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews, who declared his knee as being structurally sound. Regardless, Ojulari, once projected as a top-20 draft pick, continued to slide down the draft board.

Not that the Giants are complaining, as they seem very happy to have Ojulari as part of their defense where they are looking to finally produce some homegrown talent who can become part of the defense for years to come.

What He Brings

Ojulari offers elite athleticism when it comes to moving linearly or exploding in a new direction. He also has experience rushing from various alignments and stances.

These include a 2-point stance as an outside linebacker and a 3-point stance as a defensive end. He has also rushed interior gaps and from a wide alignment and dropped into shallow coverage zones as a linebacker.

His length (6'2") and linear explosiveness combine to offer a great burst when playing downhill. He has a solid first step with generally good snap timing that allows him to initiate contact and put blockers back on their heels. He also has a strong closing burst, which he uses to lay heavy hits on ball carriers and disrupt the passer in the backfield.

Despite leading the SEC in sacks in 2020, Ojulari is not yet a finished product as a pass rusher. He primarily relies on a rip-like move to beat blockers, a move that has worked for him. However, that's his only move, and savvy blockers can account for it and make Ojulari more of a non-factor in too many plays.

Developing some counter moves to help him ensure he's not neutralized at the point of attack and making sure he doesn't pop up prematurely on the rush are probably two things atop of his to-do list this summer.

His Contract

Ojulari is in the first of a four-year rookie deal worth $$6,774,914. He'll count for $1,231,802 against this year's cap.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Ojulari projects as the starting weakside linebacker in the base defense and should ultimately become a player who never leaves the field.

Find all our training camp player previews in one spot. New profiles are added daily until we get to the end of the roster.

Get more out of Giants Country !