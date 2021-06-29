Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - ILB Blake Martinez

The Giants needed an upgrade at middle linebacker after the 2019 season. In Blake Martinez, they got that and then some.
Author:
Publish date:

Was there any question that in signing former Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez, the Giants vastly upgraded the middle of the defense over what they had the year prior?

Martinez started all 16 games, and called the defense. In addition to his tackle total, he tacked on three sacks, 1 INT, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery, as well as five passes defensed.

Unlike in Green Bay, where a good chunk of his tackles came downfield, Martinez's tackles in his first Giants season came at or near the line of scrimmage as he showed no hesitation in attacking his gaps.

According to data from NFL Savant, 104 of Martinez's 151 total tackles (68.8%) were made within five yards of the line of scrimmage. And according to Pro Football Focus, Martinez recorded 58 stops for zero or negative yardage (38.4%), tying his personal best first set in 2017.

That's about as solid linebacker play as there was in last year's NFL and was a big reason why the Giants run defense finished 11th in the league (111.4 yards per game).

What He Brings

Martinez’s strengths are his quick run reads and the ability to attack the proper gaps with the discipline and technique to finish off those reads.

Martinez does a very good job keying and diagnosing blocking schemes and reacting well when coming downhill towards the line of scrimmage.

He has active hands, plays with good leverage when taking on blocks, and can generate solid jolt with good power.

While one of his "negatives" is average foot speed, he does make up for that by quickly processing what's in front of him, which allows him to play faster and react quicker to what's unfolding so that there's little to no time wasted in his deciding what to do.

It's also fair to say that because he wasn't asked to guard tight ends in man coverage very often, there may have been some concerns with his athleticism.

That being said, his intellect makes him a great fit for the cerebral machinations of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Martinez did everything at the second level of the defense and did so at a high and reliably consistent level.

His 151 total tackles were third in the league (oddly enough, the top four tacklers in the league were linebackers who played on losing teams).

He is a solid communicator and delivered on his intention to be a rock for his defensive teammates. And if you need another reason to like him as a football player, consider he's a solid Blitzer and a fundamentally sound tackler as well.

His Contract

Martinez originally signed a three-year contract worth up to $30.75 million. Ahead of Year 2 of his deal, Martinez agreed to a contract restructure, which converted $7 million in salary to a signing bonus (which freed up $3.5 million in cap room).

While Martinez's 2021 cap number dropped to $6.725 million in 2021, his 2022 number will jump up to $14 million.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Martinez turned out to be a staple in the Giants defense last year, playing in nearly every snap. There is no reason to believe that he won't continue in his role this coming season.

Find all our training camp player previews in one spot. New profiles are added daily until we get to the end of the roster.

Be sure to keep it locked on Giants Country all the time!

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) celebrates after an interception against the Washington Football Team in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - ILB Blake Martinez

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) and quarterback Daniel Jones (8) talk during OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday, June 4, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

A Deep Look at the Giants' Receivers Ahead of Training Camp

Austin Mack
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - WR Austin Mack

love
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - DB Julian Love

Sep 3, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux (66) during the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - OL Shane Lemieux

New York Giants center Evan Brown, second from right, and the offensive line practice during Giants OTAs on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

A Deep Look at the Giants' Offensive Line Ahead of Training Camp

May 3, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (97) during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - DL Dexter Lawrence

Computer keyboard with a mail icon.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: The Quiet Time Edition