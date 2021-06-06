Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - LB Cale Garrett

One of the more underrated training camp competitions for the Giants this summer will be filling at the depth at inside linebacker. So let's take a look at what former Missouri Tiger defender Cale Garrett brings and what his potential chances are.
Author:
Publish date:

 The Giants are continuing their quest to upgrade their talent at inside linebacker. As such, they have added former Mizzou linebacker Cale Garrett to a mix of players who will compete to be among those who potentially might see time alongside starter Blake Martinez.

What He Brings

Garrett started in three of his four years for the Tigers, appearing in 41 games. He racked up 291 total tackles, including 26 for a loss and five sacks. He also recorded six interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns, and had five pass breakups.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Titans in 2020, but was released before the start of the regular season. He then signed with the Vikings practice squad on September 23 but was released on October 27.

Garrett plays an intuitive game underscored by solid fundamentals and good angles to the ball. Primarily a two-down backer whose best production has been between the tackles, Garrett also brings an element of toughness and physicality to special teams.

His Contract

Garrett signed a one-year reserve/futures deal worth $660,000, and which has no signing bonus.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Last year, the Giants showed that they like to keep as many of their players from training camp around on the practice squad. With practice squads following the same rules as last year, that would appear to be Garrett's best bet if he can translate his physical style of play to the coverage units. 

You May Also Like:

Be sure to keep it locked on Giants Country all the time!

New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) throws the ball as Clayton Thorson (17) and Ryquell Armstead (27) look on during OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday, June 4, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - QB Mike Glennon

New York Giants full back Cullen Gillaspia (36) rushes with the ball during OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday, June 4, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - FB Cullen Gillaspia

Nov 8, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) catches a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
News

Why the New York Giants Benefit from the Julio Jones Trade

Nick Gates
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - OC Nick Gates

Sep 14, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Cale Garrett (47) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks during the first half at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - LB Cale Garrett

Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (5) hits one of his four field goals during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - K Graham Gano

mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: This 'N That

New York Giants tackle Matt Peart (74) and guard Will Hernandez (71) warmup before OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday, June 4, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Things We Learned from Friday's New York Giants OTA Practice