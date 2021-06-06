New York Giants Training Camp Preview - LB Cale Garrett

One of the more underrated training camp competitions for the Giants this summer will be filling at the depth at inside linebacker. So let's take a look at what former Missouri Tiger defender Cale Garrett brings and what his potential chances are.

The Giants are continuing their quest to upgrade their talent at inside linebacker. As such, they have added former Mizzou linebacker Cale Garrett to a mix of players who will compete to be among those who potentially might see time alongside starter Blake Martinez.

What He Brings

Garrett started in three of his four years for the Tigers, appearing in 41 games. He racked up 291 total tackles, including 26 for a loss and five sacks. He also recorded six interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns, and had five pass breakups.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Titans in 2020, but was released before the start of the regular season. He then signed with the Vikings practice squad on September 23 but was released on October 27.

Garrett plays an intuitive game underscored by solid fundamentals and good angles to the ball. Primarily a two-down backer whose best production has been between the tackles, Garrett also brings an element of toughness and physicality to special teams.

His Contract

Garrett signed a one-year reserve/futures deal worth $660,000, and which has no signing bonus.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Last year, the Giants showed that they like to keep as many of their players from training camp around on the practice squad. With practice squads following the same rules as last year, that would appear to be Garrett's best bet if he can translate his physical style of play to the coverage units.

