New York Giants Training Camp Preview - LS Casey Kreiter

The Giants received some reliable long snapping from newcomer Casey Kreiter in 2020, so much so that they re-upped him for another season.

Following the retirement of long-time snapper (and Pro Bowler) Zak DeOssie, the Giants picked up former Broncos long snapper (and Pro Bowler) Casey Kreiter, whom they tried out on a one-year basis.

Kreiter, 6'1", 250 pounds out of Iowa, fit the bill nicely, delivering some reliable snaps that had just enough zip on them to keep with the timing and avoid potential mishaps.

Kreiter first entered the NFL in 2014 as an undrafted free agent, spending that summer and the following summer with the Dallas Cowboys and then head coach (and current Giants offensive coordinator) Jason Garrett.

In 2016, Kreiter had his breakthrough with the Broncos, but he landed on injured reserve late that season. But Kreiter kept at it, and following the 2018 season, Kreiter was named to the 2019 Pro Bowl.

Kreiter would spend one more season with Denver before finally testing the market and landing with the Giants, where he was reunited with punter Riley Dixon, who had been with the Broncos in the 2016-2017 seasons before being traded to the Giants for a seventh-round draft pick.

What He Brings

When it comes to his primary craft, Kreiter is as reliable as the day is long. But if you're looking for him to be among the first men down the field to make the tackle, that hasn't quite been a part of his game.

Kreiter's best season in that regard came in 2019 when he recorded two special teams tackles. Per Pro Football Focus and the NFL's official stats, Kreiter has five career special teams tackles, but PFF has him down for five missed tackles as well. This isn't to say that Kreiter isn't active on covering punts--he most definitely is--but unlike DeOssie, who recorded multiple tackles per season between 2013 and 2018, that's not quite Kreiter's game.

His Contract

Kreiter was re-signed to another one-year deal, this one worth $1,127,500 in total value but a contract that qualifies as a Veteran Salary Benefit, meaning he'll only count for $650,000 against the team's 2021 salary cap despite having a $900,000 base salary.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Kreiter is projected to continue his duties as the team's long snapper.

