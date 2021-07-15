New York Giants Training Camp Preview - OL Chad Slade

With few exceptions, offensive lineman Chad Slade has been a career-long practice squad player. Will this be the year he finally lands on the 53-man roster as depth?

If at first you don't succeed, try, try, try, try, and try again.

That statement has pretty much been the story of New York Giants offensive lineman Chad Slade's NFL journey.

Slade, who has appeared in just six NFL games and 166 offensive snaps) after going undrafted out of Auburn in 2015, signed with the Texans in May 2015. However, his rookie season was wiped out due to an injury that landed him on injured reserve.

He spent 2016 on the Texans' practice squad, but in doing so (a role he also had in 2017 and 2018), he got to practice against defensive end J.J. Watt, who at that time had settled into the prime of his career.

Slade, an interior lineman, was finally elevated to the 53-man roster late in the 2017 season and appeared in five games. But after trying and falling short of making and sticking on the Texans' 53-man roster, both sides split, with Slade signing with the Giants in 2019.

He spent that season on the Giants roster but didn't appear in any games. Last year, he spent the season on the Giants' practice squad, receiving three game-day elevations. This year he will try again to land a place on the 53-man roster.

What He Brings

Slade, who played some tackle at Auburn and worked out at both guards and left tackle during the NFLPA Bowl, prides himself on his versatility. The problem is that while versatility is a popular selling point in today's NFL, it's also one that is common at the bottom of NFL offensive line depth charts.

With in-season practices generally not open to the media, not much is known about how much Slade has come in his development. But what is know are some of his Pro Day measurables, including hand size (9 1/4"), wingspan (82"); 40-yard dash (5.13), 20-yard dash (3.03), and 10-yard dash (1.90); 225-Lb. Bench Reps (25); vertical jump (29 1/2"); broad jump (8'10"); 20-yard shuttle (4.74); and 3-Cone Drill: (7.91).

His Contract

Slade is signed to a one-year reserve.futures contract worth $927,000. If he doesn't make the 53-man roster, he will count for $7,000 in dead money against the cap.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Will Hernandez and Shane Lemieux project as the starting guards, with Jonotthan Harrison, Kyle Murphy, and Kenny Wiggins in the mix for the depth positions. While credit is due to Slade for hanging in there, it's also probably fair to wonder if, after five different stints on NFL practice squads, the 29-year-old has reached his ceiling.

