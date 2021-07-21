New York Giants Training Camp Preview - OL Kenny Wiggins

Offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins can play tackle and guard. But does he play it well enough to warrant a spot on the Giants' 53-man roster?

Offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins might now be a well-known name to Giants fans, but he's a guy who has been around a bit since going undrafted in 2011 out of Fresno State.

Wiggins signed with the Ravens practice squad in November 2011; the following January, he joined the 49ers in the off-season but didn't make the roster.

After a sting with the 49ers in 2012 and 2013, Wiggins finally found a role, albeit a temporary one, with the Chargers in 2015 when he took snaps at left guard, right guard, and right tackle, including his first career, start in a Week 4 game in which he replaced injured starter Orlando Franklin. That year, Wiggins appeared in 14 games with eight starts alternating between right and left guard.

Wiggins remained with the Chargers through the 2016 season, and in 2017 when Forest Lamp suffered a season-ending injury, Wiggins stepped in at right guard, starting all 16 games.

Wiggins moved to the Lions in 2018 and became a starter when right guard T.J. Lang was injured. The following year, Wiggins served as a backup/spot starter for the Lions, primarily working at both guard spots. In 2020, Wiggins was unable to make the Lions roster and ended up on their practice squad.

After a couple of moves from the practice squad to the 53-man roster as a standard game-day elevation, Wiggins was finally released by the Lions on October 24 and was scooped up by the Giants, who signed him to their practice squad on November 3.

What He Brings

Wiggins' versatility is his calling card, but he doesn't offer anyone particular special set of traits depending on who you read.

In a 2018 article appearing on SB Nation's Pride of Detroit, author Mike Payton, in an interview with Richard Wade from Bolts from the Blue, had this to say about Wiggins:

POD: What are his strengths? BFTB: “He’s tough and won’t miss games with minor dings. He has experience at and is mostly capable of playing multiple positions. He’s a hard worker and will do anything that is asked of him by the coaches.” POD: What are his weaknesses? BFTB: “His weaknesses are basically everything that isn’t masked by trying really hard. His athleticism is unexceptional. His technique is merely adequate. If he plays every week, opposing defenses will recognize his limitations and attack them. There’s a reason that he looked like one of the better linemen on the team for the first third of the season before falling off badly late in the year.”

Having not seen much of Wiggins since he's joined the Giants, it would only be fair to wait until training camp to offer an updated opinion as to where Wiggins has improved or still needs work.

His Contract

Wiggins signed a Veteran Salary Benefit deal this past off-season worth 1,078,500, but which only counts for $853,500 against the cap.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Wiggins spent the spring working with the second-string offensive line. Given his versatility--as previously noted, he can play guard and tackle--there will more than likely be a place for him on the practice squad, with an opportunity to even crack the 53-man roster if, for some reason, Nate Solder isn't able to return from his year away.

