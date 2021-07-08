New York Giants Training Camp Preview - RB Sandro Platzgummer

Here's what we know about running back Sandro Platzgummer, who comes to the Giants via the NFL's International Player Pathway program.

The International Player Pathway program, first rolled out in 2017, provides four athletes based outside of North America with the opportunity to pursue a viable route to the NFL.

Each year since the program's inception, the different players are assigned to teams within a division chosen at random, where the players receive the same coaching and instruction as their North American-based teammates.

In 2020, the NFC East teams were chosen to develop the International Pathway program players. The Giants were assigned a running back by the name of Sandro Platzgummer, a 6'0", 198-pounder from Innsbruck, Austria.

Platzgummer played five seasons for Austria's Swarco Raiders Tirol, for whom he totaled nearly 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019.

The former youth football participant also won two European championships with Austria's U-19 national team.

As part of the Pathway program, Platzgummer spent last year on the Giants practice squad via an exemption (meaning he didn't count against the practice squad limits but also meaning that he was ineligible to be elevated to the 53-man roster).

The Giants, who take pride in developing young players, liked the Austrian-born Platzgummer enough to bring him back for 2021, where he will continue his journey toward some live NFL snaps.

What He Brings

Not much is known outside of the Giants organization regarding what his skillset and best traits are, but there is, however, the following video from his International NFL Combine workout in 2019 in which some of his skills are on display.

Platzgummer reportedly ran a 4.5 40-yard dash and had a a 39″ vertical jump in his workout. He is scheduled to be in Giants training camp this summer, so we'll see how far he's come along in his development then.

His Contract

Platzgummer was re-signed to a one-year deal worth $660,000.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Platzgummer is probably at least another year away from making a serious push for a roster spot. Still, a return engagement on the Giants' practice squad certainly wouldn't be an unrealistic expectation.

