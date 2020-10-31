SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmBig Blue+Game DayLockedon Giants
Search

New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Five Players to Watch

Patricia Traina

Last season, in quarterback Daniel Jones's NFL debut as a starting quarterback, the Giants battled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a narrow 32-31 victory that earned Jones NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

But that was a bit of a different Bucs team which at the time, didn't have defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (out with a neck injury), quarterback Tom Brady (with New England), tight end Rob Gronkowski (retired), and a lot of confidence thanks to some solid play on both sides of the ball.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Big Blue+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Draft Prospect Profile | RB Cam Akers, Florida State

If Wayne Gallman is no longer in the picture, maybe the Giants might look to a Day 3 prospect such as Florida State's Cam Akers to compete as the No. 2 back behind starter Saquon Barkley.

Pat Ragazzo

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The "Changes" Edition

Trades? Front office shakeups? It's all here in this week's mailbag.

Patricia Traina

10 Greatest Wins in New York Giants History

In their long history in the NFL, the Giants have won over 700 games and eight championships. Here's a ranking of the top 10 wins in franchise history.

Brian Lokker

by

writerrad

New York Giants Running Back Saquon Barkley's Surgery a "Success"

The star running back is on the mend.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants Final Injury Report: Freeman, Colbert Declared Out

The Giants will be a little thin at running back Monday night.

Patricia Traina

Joe Judge: No Decision Yet on Offensive Line Plans

What will the Giants' offensive line look like on Monday night against the Buccaneers? It might not look the same the whole night.

Jackson Thompson

How the Giants Are Supporting Will Hernandez During His COVID-19 Diagnosis

The starting left guard remains in self-isolation as he deals with the COVID-19 virus.

Patricia Traina

Across The Field: Jason Pierre-Paul Returns to MetLife Stadium

The Giants are set to face of their former stars on Monday night when defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul comes in with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jackson Thompson

Jason Pierre-Paul Says He's Coming for Giants' Necks

Think the Giants' one-time sack leader is fired up?

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Giants Survive Shortage of Offensive Linemen During Thursday's Practice

It wasn't easy, but the Giants made it through Thursday's practice despite only having four available offensive linemen.

Jackson Thompson

by

writerrad