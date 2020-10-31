New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Five Players to Watch

Last season, in quarterback Daniel Jones's NFL debut as a starting quarterback, the Giants battled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a narrow 32-31 victory that earned Jones NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

But that was a bit of a different Bucs team which at the time, didn't have defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (out with a neck injury), quarterback Tom Brady (with New England), tight end Rob Gronkowski (retired), and a lot of confidence thanks to some solid play on both sides of the ball.