New York Giants Week 17 Inactive List/Lineup Changes

A look at who's in and who's out for the Giants; Week 17 game at Chicago.

The Giants will have a revamped receiver group thanks to injuries and COVID. Only Kenny Golladay will be available to the team this week as Sterling Shepard (injured reserve) and Darius Slayton (COVID) are not on the roster.

Kadarius Toney, John Ross, and Collin Johnson, who are on the roster, were declared out on Friday. That leaves the Giants with Golladay and practice squad elevated players such as Pharoh Cooper, Alex Bachman, and David Sills V.

Center Billy Price, who continues to spend time with his wife after the couple suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage, did not make the trip to Chicago and hence will not be available to play this week.

The Giants' starting offensive line will be, from left to right, Andrew Thomas, Wes Martin at left guard, Matt Skura at center, Will Hernandez, and the recently activated from COVID-19 list Nate Solder at right tackle.

Outside linebacker Oshane Ximines is also a healthy scratch. Ximines hasn't been active for a game since Week 12 against the Eagles, the Giants' last victory.

The Bears inactive players are quarterback Justin Fields, cornerback Duke Shelley, offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson, guard Lachavious Simmons, and tight end J.P. Holtz.

