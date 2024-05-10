PFF Names Giants CB Andru Phillips Best Round 3 Pick in 2024 NFL Draft
The New York Giants might have gotten a steal in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft by selecting cornerback Andru Phillips from Kentucky.
So, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus writes of Phillips: "His career-best 23 defensive stops led all SEC cornerbacks in 2023, and his 72.9 PFF coverage grade was also the best mark of his career."
Some point to the lack of interceptions generated by Phillips as a detriment, but according to Lance Dawe of the Locked On Kentucky podcast, the lack of turnovers was more a result of the scheme than it was something the player did or didn't do.
"I definitely think that was scheme-related because (defensive coordinator) Brad White has coached a relatively softer coverage scheme than most people," Dawe told the Locked On Giants podcast.
"I think you can see that reflected both positively and negatively in certain situations for the Wildcats, and it comes with a lack of turnovers; this is simply a defense that, as far as coaching goes, does not create a ton of turnovers. And that was not on Phillips specifically."
Dawe added that things might have been different if Phillips had been in a different scheme.
That said, Phillips will start his NFL career in the slot--at least, that's what general manager Joe Schoen said after the draft concluded. That means the Giants still have an unanswered question at CB2 opposite second-year man Deonte Banks unless they feel they already have the answer on the roster.
It is unknown whether Sikkema missed Schoen's statement in its selection of the best picks in the third round. While this isn't to say that Phillips is a bad pick for the Giants, given how they plan to deploy him on the defense, it's certainly a head scratcher.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow Patricia Traina on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel