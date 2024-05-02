Humbled Andru Phillips Aims to Learn from Giants' Veterans
The New York Giants selected former Kentucky cornerback Andru Phillips with the No. 70 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Phillips projects as a versatile defensive back that can play inside and outside. Phillips’ multi-purpose skill set should allow him to immediately play a sizable role on the Giants' defense.
Phillips recently spoke exclusively to Justin Melo on behalf of SI's Giants Country about his pre-draft experience with the Giants, the vision and role defensive coordinator Shane Bowen sees him playing in 2024., his versatility, and more.
The New York Giants selected you with the 70th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. What was the moment like for you?
Andru Phillips: It was definitely very emotional. I had a pretty good idea that I was going to be drafted in the third round, but as the draft continues to roll forward, you never truly know where you’re going to end up.
When I got the call from the Giants organization, it felt like my body went into shock. I started panicking like, 'Wow, no way! It’s finally happening!" I was looking around the room, and all of my emotions came pouring out of me. I was so ready for it to happen. It’s everything I’ve worked for my entire life.
You had a pre-draft 30 visit with the Giants. What was your Giants visit like, and did you feel like they were one of the favorites to draft you?
Andru Phillips: I knew they were in serious contention to draft me. Comparing all my in-person visits, the Giants really made it feel like home for me. They have such a great coaching staff. I built such good relationships with various members of the staff during my visit.
You credited Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy and your performance at the Senior Bowl for your pre-draft rise. Did you feel like you made a great impression on the Giants in Mobile, and did you get any feedback from them?
Andru Phillips: Yes, sir, I did. They had a great contingency present at the Senior Bowl. [Assistant secondary] Coach Mike “Pops” Adams was up there [in Mobile]. He was my special teams coach at the Senior Bowl. We spent a lot of time together. He’s such a great coach. We had a lot of fun together.
The relationship with the Giants probably started with Coach Adams and me being on the same team at the Senior Bowl. From there, we had some great meetings in the meeting room at the Senior Bowl. I feel like I truly impressed them, and I was impressed with them as well.
You'll learn under a fantastic veteran defensive backs coach in Jerome Henderson. What have your meetings with Coach Henderson been like?
Andru Phillips: I had a few meetings with Coach Henderson earlier this week. You can tell he’s a great coach. It’s easy to see why he’s been around for so long. I have so much respect for him and what he does. At the same time, I feel like he wants to watch me grow in his defense. He has a plan for me; I’m just trying to follow it.
Your red-hot motor and versatility on tape pair well with defensive coordinator Shane Bowen and the attitude his defense plays with. Talk to me about your initial conversations with Coach Bowen.
Andru Phillips: I spent a lot of time with Coach Bowen on my pre-draft visit with the Giants. I could immediately tell that he’s a very cool person. He’s so knowledgeable about the game. I love his scheme because I feel like it fits me perfectly.
When I first met with Coach Bowen, he immediately gained my respect. I can see what he’s going to bring to the table. He’s a great coach and a very genuine person. I’m excited to play in his defense.
The Giants secondary is looking for somebody to emerge opposite Deonte Banks at cornerback in the starting lineup. There is also competition for spots elsewhere in the defensive secondary. How do you plan on seizing your opportunity?
Andru Phillips: I’m going to take every opportunity I receive wholeheartedly. I’m trying to go in there to compete, but I also want to learn from all of our veterans. We have some guys who have been around. The first thing I want to do is go out there and learn from them.
After that, it’s all about maximizing my opportunities however I can. Whether that’s at outside cornerback or nickel--it does sound like nickel is going to be the main spot for me and they want me to get used to that position first and foremost.
As time goes by, I can also play outside for this defense. I’m going to be at that nickel spot initially, though. I’m going to maximize whatever I can do.
You mentioned wanting to learn from the team's veterans. Who are you most excited to learn from?
Andru Phillips: We have some awesome guys in that room. I would just point to all the veterans who have been playing the game at a high level. I can’t single anybody out because everybody is so good at different things. I can pick up something from every player on the team.
I want to learn from (outside linebacker) Brian Burns and guys like him. He’s been a leader. He’s been so productive in this league for such a long time. Everybody on the back end as well--we have some awesome players in the secondary. I want to pick up different techniques from those guys because I’m nowhere near a finished product. There’s so much more I have to learn.
At Kentucky, you were so good on tape throughout the 2023 season, but if the defense had a weakness, it felt like you guys gave up a lot of hitches and out-routes. It almost felt like that was built into the scheme. What did they ask you to do in that scheme?
Andru Phillips: They put a lot on our plate at Kentucky. The staff trusted us to execute the defense at a high level. Every defense has a weakness to it. For example, Cover 4 has holes in the low and outside. In Cover 3, you’re going to give up the seams.
I thought the staff put us in great positions to be successful. You can’t call a perfect defense every time. That’s just the nature of the beast. I thought we had an awesome defense at Kentucky. I really enjoyed playing in that scheme. They set me up for the next level.
What are the rookie season goals for Andru Phillips in 2024?
Andru Phillips: I want to help the New York Giants win football games by any means possible. I don’t really set a lot of personal goals--I do have a few for this season, but I'd rather keep them private.
I’m all about helping the team win, first and foremost. I just want to get on the field and make an impact on the defense.
