PFF Reveals Interesting Choices for 2019 Giants' First-Round Draft Do-over

An argument can be made that Jones was overdrafted at this spot, and one can't help but wonder if the reports of teams behind the Giants from No. 7-16 eyeing Jones had to do with them prioritizing the quarterback.

At the time, the team still had 38-year-old Eli Manning on the roster. Ahead of that year's draft, there were loud whispers that the Giants coveted Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, whom then-general manager Dave Gettleman had personally scouted.

Herbert, who went to the Chargers the following year, decided to return to school that year. The Giants, who had begun prioritizing their search for their next franchise quarterback with the hopes of having him spend at least a season with Manning, decided against bringing in a stop-gap veteran to potentially fill the void after Manning's contract expired and they went with Jones.

And why not? They figured Jones had many of Manning's traits and then some (i.e., his athleticism). They also knew that Jones had been developed in college by David Cutcliffe, the same man who developed Eli and Peyton Manning in college.

The fit seemed perfect--or so they thought. While it might have been a good fit, the fact remains that the Giants didn't prepare for the transition.

Jones, to his credit, stuck to Manning like glue. However, in the day-to-day coaching of the young quarterback, head coach Pat Shurmur and offensive coordinator Mike Shula handled Jones's development, while Manning served as more of a resource when called upon.

Unfortunately, what was supposed to have been a redshirt year for Jones went out the window when the Giants got off to an 0-2 start. Shurmur, fascinated by Jones's athleticism and ability as a runner, realized that playing the rookie could potentially open a whole new chapter of the playbook that the less mobile Manning wasn't capable of delivering.

Three games into the 2019 campaign, the change was made. While Jones won his first two games as a starter by a combined 56-34 (he also won NFC Offensive Player of the Week after his first career start resulted in a victory over Tampa Bay), things went south for the Giants.

New York wouldn't win another game that year until Weeks 13 and 14 when Manning was inserted back into the lineup for his final games after Jones was forced to sit out with a lower-body injury. Still, Jones would finish with 3,027 passing yards and 24 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions, despite a 3-9 record as a starter.

After 2019, Shurmur was fired, and Jones embarked on an odyssey that co-owner John Mara admitted did the signal-caller no favors.

But while it's certainly true that the Giants' failure to provide stability for Jones in the form of a favorable offensive scheme or a decent offensive line, Jones has also had a hand in his struggles.

From his carelessness with the ball--he has 37 career fumbles, of which 20 balls were lost--to his slow post-snap processing, Jones hasn't taken the step forward that the team was hoping to see by his third season. Add that he's missed time due to injury in every season, and it's certainly easy to see why one might want a do-over with this pick.