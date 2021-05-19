New York Giants Training Camp Profile: RB Ryquell Armstead

Ryquell Armstead had so much going for him until COVID-19 cost him last season. Now he's hoping to latch on with the Giants 53-man roster to provide some much needed backfield depth.

Former Jacksonville Jaguar running back Ryquell Armstead is the latest young veteran to be given a fresh start with the New York Giants.

Armstead had a 2020 season to forget. Stricken by COVID-19 and a groin ailment, Armstead never got on the field for the Jaguars. According to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Armstead was so severely affected by COVID-19 that he ended up in the hospital twice.

Being waived by the Jaguars after all he went through seems unfair, but the NFL is a business that waits for no one.

Armstead, who showed signs of being a solid contributor both on offense and special teams before his COVID-19 diagnosis, is hoping to rejuvenate his career with the Giants, where if he can carve out a roster spot, he could become a sneaky valuable contributor.

Background

Armstead was a fifth-round pick in 2019 by Jacksonville out of Temple, where he rushed 573 times for 2,812 yards and 34 touchdowns and added 29 receptions for 175 yards as a receiver.

Upon landing in Jacksonville, Armstead appeared in all 16 games as a rookie with one start, rushing for 108 yards on 35 carries and catching 14 out of 24 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season.

He played well enough that the coaching staff seemed comfortable enough to move on from Leonard Fournette.

However, Armstead fell upon hard times as between a groin ailment and two stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the second of which wiped out his 2020 season, and the rising of James Robinson as the team's lead running back, Armstead suddenly found himself on the outside looking in.

What He Brings

Speed and a quick burst are just two of the several highlights of Armstead's game. He's shown himself adept at slipping through creases and in building up yards after contact--he averaged 2.57 YAC as a runner during his rookie season.

Armstead also is further along in his development as a pass protector, a trait that's certain to give him a leg up in any competition for a roster spot.

He has a good base and anchors well in pass pro, squaring up against his man and staying on his mark. Per Pro Football Focus, he only allowed three pressures in 11 pass-block snaps during his rookie season.

He doesn't have elusiveness or that breakaway speed, but he puts in the work on each carry and can usually get more out of his rush attempts than initially thought.

He also has extensive experience on punt and kickoff return teams.

His Contract

Since Armstead's contract was awarded to the Giants off waivers, New York inherits what's left of his rookie deal minus the prorated signing bonus, which hits the Jaguars' salary cap.

Armstead, who is signed through 2022, will count for $850,000 this year and $965,000 next year, making him a low-risk acquisition who, if he doesn't make the 53-man roster, will not count for any dead money against the Giants' cap.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Armstead will likely be in direct competition with rookie Gary Brightwell for the final projected roster spot on the running back depth chart.

As is usually the case with the bottom of a position group's depth chart, this battle will likely come down to special teams, where Brightwell, on a glance, appears to have the advantage.

