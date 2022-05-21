Report: Giants WR Kadarius Toney Had Minor Off-season Knee Procedure

Receiver Kadarius Toney has been one of the Giants players sporting a red jersey in practice. According to a new report, we now know why.

Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney underwent a minor arthroscopic knee procedure at some point this off-season, according to a Daily News report.

Toney has been one of several Giants to wear a red practice jersey this off-season as the team goes through its off-season program.

The red jerseys indicate that the player is not yet 100 percent medically cleared. However, unlike in years past where players rehabbing from injuries or off-season procedures were kept on the sideline, new Giants head coach Brian Dboll has had guys out there on the field working at what they can from a physical standpoint so that they don't fall behind on the fundamentals.

Toney is entering his second year after a disappointing rookie season. He started four of the ten games he appeared in and caught 39 out of 57 pass targets for 420 yards and no touchdowns.

Toney, chosen 20th overall in the 2021 draft after the Giants swapped places in the first round with the Chicago Bears, missed seven games last season between ankle, quad, oblique, and shoulder injuries and COVID-19; before that, he missed a large part of training camp due to a hamstring strain.

Toney is expected to be ready for training camp, which is scheduled to open up in late July. He missed the start of the team's off-season conditioning program, but it's unclear if that resulted from the timing of his surgery.

Join the Giants Country Community