SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Revealing Football Outsiders' Giants  Current Odds of Landing the No. 1 Overall Draft Pick

Jackson Thompson

The NFL's 2020 season is barely through its first quarter, but that is enough of a sample size for Football Outsiders to put together some initial projections as to which teams have the best chance of landing the first overall pick in next year's draft.

The popular advanced analytics site has the 0-2 Giants with the seventh-best chance to finish with a record good enough to sit at the top of the draft order next year, giving the Giants a 5.8% chance to wind up with the first-overall pick and a 30% chance to get a top-five pick.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Big Blue+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Newcomer Isaac Yiadom Trying to Make a Case for a Starting Role at Cornerback

The Giants are currently going with a rotation at their second starting cornerback opposite of James Bradberry. Newcomer Isaac Yiadom is looking to put an end to that sooner than later.

Jackson Thompson

by

ptraina

The Giants Case of the Disappearing RPOs

Daniel Jones' mobility has been woefully underused by the Giants so far this year. Why is that so and why haven't we seen more RPOs to take advantage of Jones' legs?

Patricia Traina

Devonta Freeman Ready to Hit the Ground Running for Giants

Running back Devonta Freeman will make his 2020 debut with the Giants this weekend as part of a committee that will try to pick up the pieces following the season-ending knee injury suffered by Saquon Barkley.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Notebook | (Temporarily) Gone, but Not Forgotten, Lorenzo Carter is Flourishing and More

Notable leftovers from Thursday's Giants media session.

Jackson Thompson

Will Giants Rely More on New Duo to Lead Offense Following Losses of Barkley, Shepard?

The losses of Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard certainly hurt, but ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks the Giants offense is in good hands with Daniel Jones and tight end Evan Engram leading the pack.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Thursday, Sept. 25, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the NFL approving MetLife Stadium's turf after complaints by the San Francisco 49ers.

Jackson Thompson

Why Saquon Barkley Could Still Get His Big Pay Day Before Next Season

The Giants have dealt with this kind of situation before--successfully at that. If Barkley is 100% back from his torn ACL, which still remains to be seen, there's a good chance the Giants will go back to the well and follow the blueprint they used with Odell Beckham Jr.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Giants Looking to Improve Run Defense

The Giants' run defense hasn't been horrible, but if the unit can clean up a few breakdowns here and there, it can be even better.

Jackson Thompson

by

Bolan

New York Giants Begin Life After Saquon Barkley Injury

Don't expect the Giants to pack it up and go home, head coach Joe Judge says.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

LockedOn Giants Week 3 Crossover Show

Get the most in depth breakdown on the opponent from the hosts of the LockedOn NFL podcasts.

Patricia Traina