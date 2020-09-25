Revealing Football Outsiders' Giants  Current Odds of Landing the No. 1 Overall Draft Pick

The NFL's 2020 season is barely through its first quarter, but that is enough of a sample size for Football Outsiders to put together some initial projections as to which teams have the best chance of landing the first overall pick in next year's draft.

The popular advanced analytics site has the 0-2 Giants with the seventh-best chance to finish with a record good enough to sit at the top of the draft order next year, giving the Giants a 5.8% chance to wind up with the first-overall pick and a 30% chance to get a top-five pick.