Review: Where the Giants Pass Defense Struggled (and How to Adjust)

The Giants defense assembled a valiant effort against a quality, yet rusty, Steelers’ offense on prime time television. New York was able to stymie the Steelers’ ability to run the football early on, until adjustments were made to take advantage of what Patrick Graham was doing.

The Steelers started running a lot of power/gap (1 to 2 pullers) to the outside, away from the tite OKIE/BEAR front the Giants were frequently showing.