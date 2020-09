New York will host the 2019 NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers in their upcoming Week 3 matchup. It’s the second consecutive week of MetLife Stadium for the Niners, who are 1-1 on the season after defeating Sam Darnold and the New York Jets.

The 49ers are not the team that competed against Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl primarily due to injuries, many of which came against the Jets last weekend.