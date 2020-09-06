The Brilliance of Bill Belichick
Patricia Traina
The New York Giants recently announced they will be honoring the 30th anniversary of the Super Bowl XXV championship team.
In honor of that upcoming celebration, here is a chapter from The Big 50: The Men and Moments That Made the New York Giants by yours truly which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the brilliance of then defensive coordinator Bill Belichick, later the Patriots head coach and the one-time boss of current Giants head coach Joe Judge.