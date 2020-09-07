SI.com
GiantsCountry
The Unsung Heroes of Super Bowl XLVI

Patricia Traina

The Giants started the last decade with a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots to cap the 2011 season. In that game, two unsung heroes emerged who, were it not for their efforts, the game might have had a much different outcome.

In the latest installment of The Big 50: The Men and Moments That Made the New York Giants, the new book by your truly dropping September 8, we take a look at those two unsung heroes and how they helped the Giant seal the deal.  

