Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Training Camp Preview - LB Tae Crowder

Tae Crowder, last year's "Mr. Irrelevant," turned out to be a pleasant surprise when he managed to earn snaps at the other inside linebacker spot next to Blake Martinez and hold his own at the position. Can Crowder hold on to his starting job this year?
Author:
Publish date:

New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder, last year's "Mr. Irrelevant," was the very definition of a player who over-delivered on expectations during his rookie season.

All the former Georgia linebacker managed to do was give the Giants the type of athletic inside linebacker play they’ve been missing. Crowder took over for Devante Downs, the starter at the beginning of the season, and held off David Mayo, who had seen prior snaps as a starter.

Crowder's coming-out party came in Week 6 in the Giants' first win of the season against Washington, where the then-rookie recorded ten total tackles (his heaviest workload game of the season) and a 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Unfortunately, Crowder found himself on injured reserve when he pulled a hamstring. However, he returned in Week 12 and picked up where he had left off, with some solid football. That included an 11-tackle performance against the Cowboys in Week 17.

What He Brings

The 6'3", 235-pound Crowder has better than average speed for the position that, when paired with good football instincts, has allowed him to play the game a lot faster than one might expect from a seventh-round draft pick.

Crowder is also a smart, disciplined player who runs with a plan and a purpose rather than simply running himself into plays. He's disciplined to where he seldom gets fooled by play action or misdirection plays, and he almost always comes up with the right reads against the run.

Crowder also has enough sideline to sideline speed plus a quick first step to where thoughts of him being more than just the occasional blitzer are intriguing.

Where can he get better? Several areas. First, hopefully he's improved his strength as this will help him wrap up on his tackles rather than fall off them.

Speaking of tackling, Crowder showed a habit last year of reaching for guys rather than taking shorter angles that allowed him to use his entire body rather than simply reaching with his arms in closing down on ball carriers.

Crowder has room to grow, and it makes one wonder how much better he can become as he gains more reps, more experience, and more refinement of his techniques.

His Contract

Crowder is in the second of his four-year rookie contract, a deal worth $3,370,492. He'll count for $798,873 against this year's cap. In the unlikely event he doesn't make the 53-man roster, he would yield a $780,000 savings with $18,873 in dead money landing on the Giants 2021 cap and the balance ($37,746) accelerating into 2022's cap.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Although head coach Joe Judge doesn't believe in setting depth charts during training camp, it would be surprising if Crowder isn't the incumbent.

Whether he holds off the competition--Carter Coughlin is probably the most serious threat to his role as a starter--remains to be seen, but it would be surprising if there isn't a role for Crowder on this roster, even if it's in sub-packages.

You May Also Like:

Be sure to keep it locked on Giants Country all the time!

New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) breaks a tackle by Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) for a touchdown in the second half. The New York Giants defeat the Washington Football Team, 20-19, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Was
Big Blue+

Training Camp Preview - LB Tae Crowder

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field.
Big Blue+

WR Kenny Golladay: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Dec 6, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants linebacker Carter Coughlin (49) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the third quarter at Lumen Field.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Profile: LB Carter Coughlin

NFC East
News

This NFL Analyst Likes Giants or Washington for NFC East Title

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

Where QB Daniel Jones Improved in Year 2 and Where He Can Still Get Better

New York Giants Corey Clement #39 during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on May 14, 2021.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Profile: RB Corey Clement

NFC East Division
This and That

Where the NFC East Ranks in CBS Sports' NFL Divisional Power Ranking

May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) on the field during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Big Blue+

Training Camp Profile: OLB Lorenzo Carter