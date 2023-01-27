Ways Giants Took Big Leap Forward in 2022

The New York Giants 2022 season was, for the most part, a success despite their ugly exit from the postseason. Here are some numbers that underscore how far they have progressed.

As cliche as it may sound, no franchise in the NFL should be as thankful for the difference a year can make than that of the New York Football Giants.

One season ago, as the team stepped off the losing-ridden field at MetLife Stadium with a 4-13 record and eighth losing campaign in the last decade, all that could be remembered were the low moments that characterized the fragile state of the organization.

The famine that was getting points on the board, the return of the familiar injury bug that took out big players on both sides of the ball, and at the top, the questionable play calling, including the infamous quarterback sneak on third down from inside the 5-yard line in the season finale.

Yet, with the swift change of regimes and a 9-7-1 record a year later, there suddenly was a renewed energy and culture within the franchise that took it to heights nobody imagined possible in the first year of a rebuild. Despite playing with house money the entire way, Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll had the Giants winning football games at a record pace and against some of the more talented rosters throughout the entire league.

Their fast start saw numerous pieces break countless personal, organizational, and NFL-wide records in that span, and it was even enough to push them into their first postseason appearance since 2011. Their first playoff victory since the team last hoisted the Lombardi trophy back in Super Bowl 46.

On Saturday evening, all of the Cinderella pixie dust surrounding the Giants’ miraculous 2022 season ended at the hands of a divisional foe that was simply light years ahead of where they want to be. Falling mercilessly, 38-7, to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round, New York and its fanbase earned their most needed reminder that the team is on the right path to relevance again. Still, there is more work left to contend with the elite organizations of the current day.

Nevertheless, the work Schoen and Daboll did accomplish in under 12 months to rejuvenate the Giants has set the tone for the direction of the franchise moving forward and recaptured the attention, love, and respect that the city has always demanded from the rest of the NFL. The duo embraced an eviscerated salary cap situation and depleted roster from the previous regime and worked the gymnastics necessary to turn them into a locker room that competes on the field every Sunday.

At the most important position in the sport, they took a beleaguered quarterback in Daniel Jones, surrounded with one of the most revolutionary minds in offensive systems in Mike Kafka, and elevated him into one of the best dual-threat gunslingers and ball protectors in the league. They also revived the career of an injury-tested Saquon Barkley to make him one of the top comeback rushers, and they created an aggressive defensive unit that’s starting to scare the opposition with its impactful blitz packages from defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Statistically, the former coworkers in Buffalo inherited the Giants’ bottom-of-the-barrel production effort sitting near last in several offensive and defensive categories. They transformed it into more competitive rankings in 2022.

After spotting 31st or below in points, yards, turnovers, and first downs the season prior, New York grew to a median 15th and 18th in the overall numbers and returned to one of the cleanest teams in the entire league. Their passing metrics took a bit of a hit late in the year but the rise of the running game bleached that out with rankings of eighth or better in all the major categories.

Now, as their storybook first chapter comes to its painful yet remarkable conclusion, the Giants' focus shifts towards an offseason of shedding the dead weight on their roster, getting healthy before camp, and making the important and wise transactional moves to set the team up for sustained success.

With an expected rise in the salary cap and an estimated $54 million in cap space as of this writing, progress will continue to be defined by difficult decisions and incremental growth. Ultimately, the result will hopefully be a winning product that again fills the bleachers in East Rutherford and places Big Blue in a position to contend for football supremacy.

It will be an exciting, monumental offseason for the Giants in the months ahead, but before it begins, there comes the time to celebrate the biggest numbers and players defining New York’s 2022 season.

Daniel Jones: Dictating the Future

Even as the endless debate between supporters and dissenters of the quarterback raged into his third season with the organization, the New York Giants and their new regime never took their eyes off Daniel Jones under center.

From the moment Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll came in as the team’s new leaders, there was a belief that the new environment could bring out the best in the gunslinger’s intangibles and turn him into one of the staple pieces on the offensive side for years to come.

Turns out their inclinations regarding Jones weren’t just fallacies waiting to be blown up by another disastrous campaign, as the 25-year-old would put aside his prior deficiencies and chief the most productive operation in the team’s recent history behind the highest-rated annual performance of his very young career.

Jones, the franchise’s former No. 6 overall pick, was arguably the most polarizing figure on the Giants’ roster and the biggest pariah in the entire New York market for his first three seasons at the professional level.

As his major statistics continued to drop from a solid rookie outing in 2019, the most espoused critique of his game was his inclination to lose control of the football, especially in big moments when contact arose from the background. By the end of year two alone, the Duke product tallied 22 of his 34 total interceptions, a consecutive feat that didn’t even factor in the fumbles that seemed so commonplace when a potential victory was on the line.

Working with offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Jones suddenly lost what was weighing him down and unleashed hidden dual-threat abilities en route to a career-best season for Big Blue.

In 16 games played this fall, his first fully healthy stint since being drafted, Jones accumulated a peak 317 completions on 472 passes (67.2%) for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions, all numbers except the second being the most phenomenal in the aforementioned span.

Along with those heroics through the air, Jones added to his astounding resume with another career-best in the rushing department, rushing 120 times for a total of 708 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry and 44.5 per game to raise his professional collection to 1,702 yards and 12 scores.

The mark finished fifth among active quarterbacks for annual production. Also, it sat in the vicinity of names like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts to bring Jones into the discussion for one of the top mobile quarterbacks in the entire NFL.

Jones made a solid effort to cut down on his lost balls and add increased protection to his throws under duress and the success turned the Giants into one of the cleanest operations throughout the 2022 season.

The background work began to show in 2021 as he snipped down the turnovers from 10 to seven despite playing behind an abysmal and depleted offensive line. By the time Week 18 rolled around, Jones had the interception number down to an incredible five that helped rank New York second in the turnover category.

Among his top performances at large, none would pop out better than the four contests that helped the quarterback lead his team closer to contention into the playoffs and the league’s record books.

Against the Jaguars in Week 7, Jones notched 19 completions for 202 yards and a touchdown to pair with 11 rushes for 107 yards and a score on the ground in the Giants’ 23-17 win, both lines making him the first signal caller with 200 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in a single game.

More notable than that showing, his most brilliant competition would happen in the Wild Card round against the Minnesota Vikings, a team that allowed him to rack up 334 passing yards, 8.0 yards per play, and a touchdown with their swiss cheese defense in a close affair in Week 16.

Leading the huddle to their first postseason victory on the postseason stage in eleven years, Jones thrashed the Vikings’ defense to 24 completions for 301 yards and two touchdowns, including 17 carries for 78 yards and a long of 15 yards in the play action game. The feat led him to make postseason history by becoming the first quarterback with at least 300 yards, two touchdowns, and 70 rushing yards (including no interceptions) in a single playoff match.

What will make things interesting about Jones’ record season is how it affects negotiations for a new contract with the Giants as their attention turns to retaining key players during the offseason.

The organization elected to defer picking up their star’s fifth-year option last spring and let things play out in 2022 to see if he could be the franchise quarterback they envisioned him to be three years earlier. Left without a new deal, Jones was forced to bet on himself with an eye-popping campaign, and now he’s delivered to put the pressure on the front office at the negotiating table.

We know that Joe Schoen has already expressed the Giants’ extreme desire to bring Jones back for the 2023 NFL season. Still, he acknowledged the business side of things and the severity of the situation regarding making the right financial decisions around impending free-agent players. If one had to make a bet on it, Jones would seem like the surest candidate to receive a new deal in the coming months, given what he’s done this past season, and that’s because the team understands what stands in front of them as long as the right system and pieces remain in place.

The Resurgence of Saquon Barkley

When the unforgettable Achilles tear kicked in during Week 2 of the 2020 season, it felt like the world—and his career—had turned upside down for running back Saquon Barkley.

After the New York Giants star ball carrier made it through a grueling rehab to return in the following year, his comeback would only be stunted by an ankle injury in Week 6 against the Cowboys.

Returning to the field again this fall in the “best shape of his life,” the 25-year-old rusher proved he still has plenty in the tank as the featured player in the Giants’ backfield.

In a season that saw him appear in 16 games and finish atop the best-producing running backs in the NFL, Barkley re-sparked the Giants’ faded rushing attack with a whopping 295 carries for 1,312 yards (4.4 average) and 10 touchdowns, his best outing since his 20188 rookie campaign. The line marked his third 1,000-yard performance at the professional level after consecutive shows in his first two seasons alone. He also had 57 receptions for 338 yards and an average of 5.9 yards in the receiving game.

While he ranked top-5 in the league in three of the aforementioned categories and 25th among active running backs in average yards per carry, Barkley also helped the Giants tally an average of 5.2 yards and notched their fourth-ranked rushing total at 2,519 yards and four touchdowns in the same span. New York’s 4.8 yards per rush sat at fifth-best by the end of official scoring, and they carried the 18th-most yards at 5,676 after dismal numbers one year prior.

Above all that, what made the Penn State product’s fifth season in blue so remarkable was the early frequency with which he collected such game-impacting performances to lead the Giants into their winning ways. In the team’s first nine games, Barkley eclipsed the 100-yard rushing line four times, including two contests in the first month that contributed to some of their closest victories.

Two outings crossed 150 yards on the final stat line and featured some of his highest carries totals and rushing averages throughout 2022. Opening things up against the Titans in Week 1, Barkley had 18 carries for 164 yards (9.1 average) and a touchdown to lead the Giants to an upset victory off a decisive two-point conversion in the final minutes.

Eight weeks later, in a narrow 24-16 escape from the Texans, he followed up with 35 attempts for 152 yards and another score to put himself at the top of the position standings during the given period and solidify this old form was back.

In various ways, Barkley would contribute to weekly numbers, which included three more games with at least 11 carries and 63 yards in the second half of the season.

Out of the backfield, he would either gash up the middle for inside zone plays or extend to the outside, find his lane, and bring back the old burst to take the Giants’ drive right into a payday. New York would also feature their starting back in the wildcat on several occasions, most recently during the divisional loss to Philadelphia when Barkley took the snap and pitched it to Matt Brieda for the team’s lone score.

Regardless, the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year would finally earn his sweet taste of the comeback after nearly two full seasons of watching from the sidelines and listening to pundits debate over his future with the Giants and the NFL.

Barkley always knew his injuries weren’t the death toll to his career, and he proved it with the best season of his professional tenure after barely scrapping 600 yards and two touchdowns in 2020-21 combined. He was once again a threat that opposing teams talked about and a weapon the Giants look forward to having in the future.