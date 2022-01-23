Skip to main content
Why Brian Daboll and Giants Would Make the Ideal Match

The Giants are interviewing five head coaching candidates, four from the defensive side of the ball and one from the offense. Here's why the offensive-minded head coach should have the advantage.

We know the Giants general manager is Joe Schoen. In about a week or so, we’ll know who the head coach will be.

Brian Flores? Dan Quinn? Brian Daboll? Patrick Graham? Leslie Frazier? Someone else?

On the surface, the Giants probably can’t go wrong with any of those candidates as they’d all probably bring something to the table that this franchise has been lacking. But if I had to zero in on a favorite candidate, I think I would go with the only offensive mind in the group, Daboll.

The Giants desperately need to find out if Daniel Jones is their franchise quarterback once and for all. Yes, putting a reliable offensive line in front of him will go a long way toward helping them accomplish that objective. 

But even more so will be putting a strong and creative offensive system in place that caters to Jones’s strengths will be just as important as will establishing some sort of stability for the fourth-year signal-caller.

Jones, remember, has now had three different play-callers in his ear and two different head coaches who ended up running very different offensive systems. A change will do a body good, but when the change happens at the pace that the Giants have seen it happen, that’s not a good thing.

