Why Brian Daboll and Giants Would Make the Ideal Match

The Giants are interviewing five head coaching candidates, four from the defensive side of the ball and one from the offense. Here's why the offensive-minded head coach should have the advantage.

We know the Giants general manager is Joe Schoen. In about a week or so, we’ll know who the head coach will be.

Brian Flores? Dan Quinn? Brian Daboll? Patrick Graham? Leslie Frazier? Someone else?

On the surface, the Giants probably can’t go wrong with any of those candidates as they’d all probably bring something to the table that this franchise has been lacking. But if I had to zero in on a favorite candidate, I think I would go with the only offensive mind in the group, Daboll.

The Giants desperately need to find out if Daniel Jones is their franchise quarterback once and for all. Yes, putting a reliable offensive line in front of him will go a long way toward helping them accomplish that objective.

But even more so will be putting a strong and creative offensive system in place that caters to Jones’s strengths will be just as important as will establishing some sort of stability for the fourth-year signal-caller.

Jones, remember, has now had three different play-callers in his ear and two different head coaches who ended up running very different offensive systems. A change will do a body good, but when the change happens at the pace that the Giants have seen it happen, that’s not a good thing.

Jones and the offense need stability. In Daboll, they can find that stability. And before anyone points out how any defensive-minded head coach can create a semblance of stability if they make the right hire at offensive coordinator, remember that some coordinators eventually “grow up” to become head coaches.

All it takes is for a hotshot offensive coordinator to find success, and then suddenly, the team faces the prospect of losing him (see the Bills as the perfect example). That then can pose the challenge of limiting the choices for the next hire to someone who believes in a similar system or opening things up again to widescale change.

The Giants defense has at least had some stability in the last two years. The same can't be said of the offense. And while at the end of the day, Schoen, after a comprehensive interview and review process, will identify the best man as the 22nd head coach of the New York Football Giants, the decision has to be one that will finally restore competitive balance on the side of the ball that hasn’t enjoyed any sort of stability in years.

