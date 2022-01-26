Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Why Brian Daboll Should Choose Giants Over Miami

Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is believed to be a leading candidate to become head coach for the Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants.

Unless the tea leaves are all wrong, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will be offered a head coaching job probably within a matter of days.

The question is whether that offer is going to come from the Giants, who have already interviewed Daboll twice for their vacancy, or the Dolphins, for whom Daboll, per SI.com's Albert Breer, "interviewed well."

It's anyone's guess what would happen if Daboll gets offers from both the Giants and Dolphins for their respective vacancies. All Dolphins team publisher Alain Poupart offered reasons for Daboll to pick the Dolphins over the Giants and vice versa. But in this article, the focus is on why the Giants would be the better option.

Draft Capital. The Giants have nine draft picks, five of which are in the top 100 and three in the top 50 (including the fifth and seventh overall picks). The Dolphins draft stock this year isn't quite as strong.

According to Tankathon, the Giants' draft class has the second-highest value ranking (4,332.7 points) based on Jimmy Johnson's draft chart, which assigns points to each draft spot a team holds. The Dolphins, meanwhile, rank 22nd (1,275.4 points).

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll walks to the field prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Why Brian Daboll Should Choose Giants Over Miami

Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is believed to be a leading candidate to become head coach for the Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants.

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium.
Play
News

Giants Complete Second Interview with Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll

Daboll is believed to be the front runner for the Giants' head coaching vacancy.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jan 8, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants: Some Names to Watch for Offensive Coordinator

With Brian Daboll believed to be the frontrunner as head coach, here is a look at some names that could receive consideration for the offensive coordinator role.

9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Salary Cap Space. No, the Giants don't have an ideal salary cap picture right now--per Over the Cap, they are just over $7 million in the red on overall space and are $19,638,213 in the red in functional cap space (needed to comply with the Top 51 when the new league year begins).

The Dolphins, on the other hand, lead the league in total cap space with $70,237,252 and $60,676,729 in functional space. That all being said, the Giants are expected to make some deep cuts to clear away cap space, and it's hoped that they learned their lesson (finally) about spending like an out-of-control holiday shopper in free agency.

The Northeast Weather. Daboll is no stranger to coaching in cold, wintery weather, especially in the back end of the season when the playoff race starts to take shape. While most people might prefer the warmth of the Miami sun, for Daboll, making the transition from Buffalo's weather to East Rutherford's weather might not be such a big deal.

Joe Schoen. When one takes a new job in a new city, it can create a source of stress because of all the unknown factors. Thus it's not unreasonable to assume that Daboll and new Giants general manager Joe Schoen already have a rapport from their work together in Buffalo, which would create one less worry for Daboll if he were to take the Giants job.

And speaking of the general manager position, Chris Grier has been in the Dolphins' seat since 2016. Since then, the Dolphins have only made it to the playoffs once, in 2016. That isn't to say that Grier's seat is hot going into next year, but one might wonder how much longer Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will continue to stick with Grier whereas Schoen will presumably be around for at least a couple of seasons if not longer.

The Roster. The Giants roster needs a lot of work, no question. But it also has several core players around whom Daboll and Schoen can probably build a competitive group. Despite the amount of work that needs to be done on the offensive side of the ball, the Giants appear to have an especially solid defense. 

 Join the Giants Country Community

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll walks to the field prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium.
Big Blue+

Why Brian Daboll Should Choose Giants Over Miami

1 minute ago
Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium.
News

Giants Complete Second Interview with Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll

1 hour ago
Jan 8, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Big Blue+

New York Giants: Some Names to Watch for Offensive Coordinator

9 hours ago
Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) heads up field after a catch against Michigan State Spartans safety Angelo Grose (15) in the second quarter during their NCAA College football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 2021.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

10 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
News

Giants Interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for Head Coaching Vacancy

Jan 24, 2022
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) celebrates after an interception against the Washington Football Team in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Big Blue+

New York Giants Roster Rebuild Plan: Inside Linebackers

Jan 24, 2022
Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll looks on during a snow storm prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.
News

Giants Interview Bills OC Brian Daboll for Head Coaching Vacancy

Jan 24, 2022
Oct 30, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) warms up prior to a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Draft

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Projects These Two Players to Giants in Round 1 of Latest Mock Draft

Jan 24, 2022