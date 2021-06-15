Why RB Adrian Peterson Would Make Sense for the New York Giants

Should the Giants give some thought to signing free agent running back Adrian Peterson if the price was right? They absolutely should, and here's why it would make sense.

Running back Adrian Peterson as a New York Giant?

That’s what Jack Browne of The Score has predicted in his article Finding Homes for the Biggest Names Still Unsigned in Free Agency, who writes:

Peterson continues to fight back harder against Father Time than anyone in the NFL not named Tom Brady. After two solid seasons in Washington, the 36-year-old had 604 yards and seven touchdowns for the Lions in 2020. Peterson needs just 450 more to pass Barry Sanders for fourth on the all-time rushing list, so it's a given he will try and play at least one more campaign.

However, finding a landing spot for him is hard. Peterson's lack of receiving skills makes him an awkward fit as a No. 2, but he will almost certainly need to take on a backup role to an established starter, perhaps Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants or Austin Ekeler of the Chargers. But perhaps the Oklahoma product's best chance of earning a ring and getting enough work to pass Sanders could be with the run-happy Seahawks.

The chances of Peterson landing with the Giants are probably slim to none considering New York appears committed to Devontae Booker as the primary back-up to Barkley, with Corey Clement, Ryquell Armstead or draft pick Gary Brightwell, rounding out the depth at running back option.

But the idea of adding Peterson in itself is intriguing for several reasons starting with the fact that Peterson, like former Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders, is one of Barkley's idols.

But from a broader scale perspective, Peterson once underwent ACL reconstructive surgery after tearing his ACL in December 2011, the same type of procedure Barkley underwent last year after tearing his ACL in Week 2 of last season.

Peterson's rehab from that injury was nothing short of inspiring. By having him in the same meeting room as Barkley, Peterson could serve as a sounding board and mentor to Barkley as he continues to experience the highs and lows that come with a rehab process unlike one he's never experienced.

"There's drills that you go through and you're just trying to see where you're at and there's some things that I do that I know that my rehab is going really well," Barkley said last week.

"There’s some things that happen that you know you've got to do a little more work and that's part of the rehab process. You have your ups and your downs physically and mentally."

Although Barkley praised his family, teammates, and friends for being his support system, it's doubtful that any of them have experienced what Barkley is currently going through.

Peterson has, which is why the thought of adding him to the Giants roster isn't as crazy as it sounds. Besides being a mentor to Barkley and the rest of the Giants running backs, Peterson, in particular, could serve as a sounding board for Barkley as he celebrates the highs and works to overcome the lows that come with his rehab.

