2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DB Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 215 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: Florida State

A former four-star recruit from Concord, North Carolina, who was the 109th ranked national recruit and the primary recruit out of the state in 2017.

He only appeared in two 2020 games, and he recorded 13 tackles, 1.5 for a loss, a pass defended, and an interception. In his four years at Florida State, he had 233 tackles, 4 for a loss, one sack, four picks, and nine passes defended, along with three forced fumbles.

He was second-team All-ACC in 2019 and was the first Seminole defensive player to record 100 tackles since 2014.

Nasirildeen was everywhere on the football field for Florida State. Could have a great off-season to drive his stock up with the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the Combine, where his size/speed scores could be incredible if he tests well.

Injuries

Suffered a torn ACL on November 30, 2019 that he was believed to have re-aggravated in the 2020 preseason, limiting him to just two games this past season.

Traits

He has rare height and ideal weight for the safety position. Long striding good overall athlete with excellent explosive burst and good speed, quickness, change of direction, and lateral agility.

Nasirildeen is a physically gifted secondary defender who can execute many roles; he played single high, apex (slot), and as a linebacker at times, a blitzer. His incredible length and closing speed, along with his exceptional hitting power, make him a very intriguing prospect.

Showed exceptional mental processing on a Trevor Lawrence interception where he reestablished himself in bounds before securing the ball; however, there were times when he was a bit late recognizing route concepts while playing middle of the field closed safety. He may not have a natural feel yet on recognition.

Athletic ability masks some of the timing issues he had with recognition in zone. He has solid range for a single high safety from an athletic standpoint.

Showed solid man covering ability and will probably be asked frequently to cover tight ends (more than likely). Solid hips for a bigger player and showed very good closing burst when trailing on horizontal crosses.

Plants and drives downhill very quickly when in off man or zone situations. Ball skills are solid as well; he had nine career passes defensed and four interceptions. He brings good physicality to the catch point.

He delivers a hit stick when he’s timed up well and can punish offensive players with power. He has an incredibly large tackle radius, and he will drive through his tackles if he times them up correctly.

Pursuit angles to the football are adequate, and there’s room for growth. Generally, he is a good tackler but could get reckless at the tackle point, leaving him susceptible to juke moves. He could have better mechanics with breaking down but usually makes up for mechanical mistakes with burst and power.

Nasirildeen is an incredible athlete who has positional versatility and can execute assignments ranging from single high to slot, linebacker, and additional blitzer. He’s going to give defensive coordinators an exciting puzzle piece. His measurables, production, and natural athletic ability in a Power 5 conference will further entice coaches and evaluators.

