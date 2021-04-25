2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Khyiris Tonga, BYU

If the Giants are looking to add a big-bodied run stuffer on Day 3, BYU's Khyiris Tonga could fit the bill.

DL KHYIRIS TONGA

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 320 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: BYU

A former two-star recruit out of Salt Lake City, Utah, where he attended Granger High School. He was also recruited by Oklahoma, Arizona State, and Utah before heading to the Cougars. He was the 203 defensive tackle in the 2016 cycle.

Tonga is a competent run defender who had 28 STOPS (a PFF stat that measures an offensive failure play due to a defender’s efforts). This ranked 4th in the NCAA and the STOP % was at 11.7%, with 246 run defense snaps. He also had 21 pressures in 2020 and 57 throughout his four collegiate years. He had 104 tackles through four years with 83 STOPS.

He jumped an impressive 35” at his pro day, which ranks in the 93rd percentile while doing 28 reps on the bench, which is 68th percentile. His short arms rank in the 2nd percentile at 31”, which may prove to be a problem at the next level, plus his hands are sub 10” and rank in the 35th percentile.

Traits

A short-armed defensive tackle who does a good job commanding the point of attack; possesses solid overall athletic ability with good burst and change of direction skills in the interior parts of the defensive line. He carries his weight well and is broad. I love his foot quickness which helps on interior stunts/twists.

Hands aren’t gigantic, but they have pop, and he does a solid job getting his hands inside and using superior grip strength to control the point of attack. Lower body strength is very good; although his arms aren’t long, he does a good job to shock with power, stack, and use his hand strength to shed. He is not an easy defender to block one on one.

Find all of Nick Falato’s draft profile scouting reports in one centralized location.

He covers a lot of ground for a big, space-eating defensive tackle. Crashes opposite side B-gaps on stretch zone runs from the 1-technique position.

He has a possibility of 2-gapping at the next level, but he may have to keep his pad level down to unlock his anchoring ability. His strength is sufficient for one on one’s on lateral blocks and in head-to-head situations.

He doesn’t offer much as a pass rusher; use of hands needs development, and I wish he utilized his athletic upside more to impact as a pass rusher. Bull rushing pad level tends to rise a lot, and that can leave him susceptible to offensive players “looking for work.” More of a two-down run-stuffing type of defensive tackle.

Overall, Tonga is a good run defender who anchors down well against most one-on-one block situations while offering some appeal as a two-gapping defender. He didn’t dominate at all as a pass rusher against lesser, non-power five competition. He won’t make an impact against the offense’s passing game, but he could be a solid addition on day three for teams looking for interior run defense help.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook.

Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.