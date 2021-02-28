2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Marvin Wilson, Florida State

Marvin Wilson has the potential to be a physical and space eating force along the defensive interior if he can maintain his weight.

DL MARVIN WILSON

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 319 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: Florida State

Wilson was one of the top recruits in the 2017 recruiting cycle - he was the sixth-ranked prospect, according to 247 Sports.

He was the first ranked Texan and the first ranked defensive lineman in the cycle while being the 171st all-time prospect. Wilson was highly regarded by some of the top programs but decided to attend Florida State.

He showed a lot of flashes in college. In his three seasons, he had 109 tackles, 15 for a loss, and 9.5 sacks. He had an up and down career at Florida State, where he flashed talent but disappeared at times.

In 2019, he was a Bednarik Award Finalist while earning a Third-Team All-ACC spot in that season. Also earned a spot on the Second Team All-ACC in 2020.

Notables

He was ruled out of the final two games of 2020 with an undisclosed injury (rumored to be a leg injury) that required surgery. He was able to partake in the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl two and a half months later.

He also missed games in 2019 with an undisclosed injury as well. Prior to him missing the games in 2019, Wilson banged his knee up in training camp that resulted in him missing practice. In the spring of 2018, he partially tore his MCL, which resulted in rehab - he did not miss the 2018 season.

Traits

Solid size and is very compact with a pretty maxed-out frame. He possesses good overall athletic ability; he has a very quick first step, uses excellent lateral agility and change of direction, combined with hands, to win at the line of scrimmage, and has exceptional closing burst to finish plays behind the line of scrimmage. I wish he had a better showing at the Senior Bowl, where he was relatively quiet for someone with his potential.

Very sudden for a player of his stature; has excellent hand usage when in contact with offensive lineman--violence leads to him establishing a half-man relationship, and he shows some bend to turn the corner on an interior offensive lineman. He plays with his hair on fire does a good job locating the ball, and attacks with good explosiveness.

He is also a thumper as a finisher--punishes opponents who have the ball. A good overall interior pass rusher with heavy hands, plenty of pass-rushing moves, and does a good job keeping his chest clean.

Good backside pursuit ability in the run game. He brings the right amount of quickness, power, and athleticism for a pass-rushing defensive tackle.

Solid overall run defender; uses every bit of his 33” arms to stack/see/shed lineman to the football. He does a good job processing the game, and his reactive quickness is solid.

Anchors down in one on one situations and executes his assignments at a solid rate. More of a one-gap penetrator and doesn’t do too well taking on double teams--his initial quickness should be leveraged in whatever system utilizes his skill set.

Allows weight to balloon a bit which leads to conditioning and commitment questions. He will be a good fit as a rotational 3-technique in year one with the upside of starting.

He has the physical traits and natural ability; he just needs to keep his weight in check and continue his development. Health will also be something to monitor for Wilson in this unique COVID-19 off-season that makes medical checks a bit different.

